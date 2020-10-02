Iowa State vs. Oklahoma at a glance

Oklahoma (1-1, 0-1) at Iowa State (1-1, 1-0)

Storylines: Iowa State bounced back from its opening loss to edge TCU 37-34 on the road last week. Senior JaQuan Bailey led a ferocious pass rush, tying a school record with 3.5 sacks and becoming the Cyclones’ career leader in that stat. Breece Hall rushed for 154 yards and three touchdowns. No. 18 Oklahoma opened its Big 12 schedule with a 38-35 loss to Kansas State, but freshman Spencer Rattler has thrown eight touchdown passes in his first two games. The Sooners hold a 76-6-2 advantage in the series, but it was very close last season with Oklahoma escaping with a 42-41 victory.