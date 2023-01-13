Iowa trims football ticket prices, alters parking

University of Iowa officials are cutting the price of season football tickets for the 2023 season.

Depending on seat location, prices for general public season tickets for the Hawkeyes’ seven home games will fall between $10-25 per seat for the upcoming season.

An Iowa season ticket for the general public cost between $345-450 in 2022 based on seat location. This fall, those same tickets will be priced between $335-425.

The season-ticket cost remains a savings of over $100 over single-game prices.

Iowa’s schedule for the upcoming season does not include any of the traditional Big Ten powers or instate rival Iowa State.

The Hawkeyes will host Utah State, Western Michigan and Michigan State in September, Purdue and Minnesota in October and will play Rutgers and Illinois at Kinnick Stadium in November during the upcoming season.

Director of athletics Gary Barta said the reduction is meant to show appreciation for the investment fans make in attending games.

“While it seems like the cost of everything else is increasing, we wanted to not only hold our prices steady but reduce them slightly to recognize the support of the greatest fans in America," Barta said in a statement announcing the change.

Iowa officials also announced Friday several parking changes for the upcoming season because of construction projects that will take place around Kinnick Stadium.

Barta said the reduction in parking “creates challenges," adding that Iowa administrators will “continue to explore alternatives that enhance our gameday parking opportunities."

Work on a new parking ramp in Lot 43N, the large lot located north of the ground transportation facility directly north of Kinnick Stadium will lead to contributors who previously received a car parking pass for Lot 43N to be relocated to Lot 40 on the north side of Hawkins Drive.

During construction, a limited number of RV and ADA spaces will remain in Lot 43N and availability will be based on I-Club membership level and priority points.

Contributors who previously had an RV parking pass for Lot 40 will be able to request an RV pass during the season-ticket renewal process. Donor RV parking will be available in Lot 43N, Lot 75S and the south portion of Lot 65.

A new health sciences building will be constructed in the current Lot 14, prompting the relocation of contributors with a car parking pass there to be relocated to the Myrtle Lot.

Contributors who previously received an RV parking pass for Lot 65 will be given the opportunity to purchase a season-long RV pass at the Softball, Lower Finkbine or Finkbine Golf Course lots or utilize free gameday RV parking locations in the Hawkeye Commuter, Hall of Fame or Hancher lots.

Contributors at the Silver Hawk and above levels who previously received a car parking pass for the Myrtle Lot will have the opportunity to remain in the lot by renewing their pass during the season ticket renewal process. Donors below the Silver Hawk membership level will be able to order a general public parking pass.