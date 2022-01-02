Offseason workload heavy for Hawkeye offense

Despite expected losses up front, senior guard Kyler Schott and in all likelihood Linderbaum, Ferentz believes there is no shortage of potential.

“We are going to lose some good players, but we have to keep moving other guys forward just like you do each and every year,’’ Ferentz said.

Petras understands he must grow as well and sees the need to develop some speed.

“I’m not going to turn into a guy who runs a 4.5 (second) time in the 40 (-yard dash), but just being able to move the chains here and there and get five yards, escape the pocket and stuff like that, that’s a big point of emphasis,” Petras said.

The inconsistency in Iowa’s offense has turned Petras into a magnet for fault on social media.

Petras said he is willing to take whatever criticism is launched in his direction, but offered that it does impact things.

“Just remember that my mom reads a lot of the things people say. I’ve grown my immune system to deal with it, the things people say, but it’s never easy for loved ones, parents, ex-teammates, things like that to read some of the things people say,’’ Petras said.