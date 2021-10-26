Rested Hawkeyes ready to resume the race

As much as anything, the Hawkeyes want to get the most out of the first game of what they consider to be the second half of the season.

"First game of five straight, all in the division, it sets a tone," Schott said. "We need to come out ready to get after it."

Before Iowa kicked off the season with a win over Indiana, Ferentz broke the current season into two blocks separated by the bye week.

"Talked to our guys at the end of (preseason) camp, It’s a seven-week block. Let’s see what we can do with it," Ferentz said.

He likes what he’s seen, but said that is now in the past.

"All that matters is what we’re going to do here moving forward. I think guys understand that. It was a good time to break. Now, it’s like running a five-lap race as opposed to seven. Five is a whole lot easier, like a 400 I guess," Ferentz said.

"It’s basically run as hard as you can for the whole race. That’s where we’re at now, full speed ahead and we’ll see where we’re at when it’s all over."

