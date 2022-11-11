Saturday's college football capsules

Iowa State (4-5) at Oklahoma State (6-3)

Basics: 2:30 p.m., Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater

Online/radio: ESPNU; KGYM (1600 AM), KWPC (860 AM), KJOC (1170 AM)

Storylines: Oklahoma State still has an outside shot at reaching the Big 12 championship game, and a win against Iowa State would help. A loss would be the third straight for a team that just a month ago had been in the top 10 and had aspirations of winning a conference title. The Cyclones are trying to get to being bowl eligible and need to win two of three with Oklahoma State, Texas Tech and TCU remaining. Iowa State's Will McDonald is a sack away from tying Aaron Hunt’s Big 12 record of 34.0. Oklahoma State safety Jason Taylor is a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award. He ranks No. 7 in the FBS in solo tackles per game. Iowa State seeks only its third win against Oklahoma State since 2000.

Purdue (5-4) at Illinois (7-2)

Basics: 11 a.m., Memorial Stadium, Champaign

TV/radio: ESPN2; WFXN (1230 AM); WRMJ (102.3 FM)

Storylines: Both teams are chasing their first Big Ten West titles since the conference introduced divisions in 2011. Illinois has a one-game lead over Purdue. The Boilermakers lead the Big Ten in passing offense with an average of 298.0 yards per game. The Illini are the only team to have wins over two top-10 defenses (Iowa and Minnesota). Purdue's Charlie Jones leads the Big Ten in receptions per game (9.2), receiving yards per game (104.9) and receiving yards (944). Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon is the fourth defensive back in Illinois history to be named a Thorpe Award semifinalist, earning the recognition with 13 forced incompletions and holding opponents to a 29.8% reception percentage.

Augustana (5-4) at North Central (9-0)

Basics: 1 p.m., Benedetti-Wehrli Stadium, Naperville, Ill.

Series: Augie’s Vikings lead the all-time series 57-32-1, but North Central has won the last eight, including last year’s 58-6 decision, also in Naperville.

Storylines: North Central (8-0 CCIW) has already wrapped up its 15th CCIW title — the first for first-year head coach Brad Spencer — and looks to close an undefeated regular season with a victory today. … The task of beating the nationally top-ranked Cardinals will be even tougher as the Vikings will be missing a number of starters because of injuries, according to coach Steve Bell. Senior captains OL Daniel Skold (abdomen) and DE Chase Tatum (knee) are out. Senior DE Cole Romano (ankle) is going to be a game-time. That means younger players will be challenged as they fill in. … After catching a school record 16 passes in last week’s 37-30 home loss to Carthage, senior Bobby Inserra was named to the D3Football.com Team of the Week. Those catches covered 240 yards and went for three TDs. … The Cardinals won the 2019 NCAA Div. III national championship and lost in last year’s title game. NCC is coming in off a 68-3 thumping of Illinois Wesleyan, a team Augie beat 24-21 two weeks ago. The Cardinals have scored at least 56 points seven times this season by playing what Bell calls “bully ball” with a huge offensive line. NCC’s defense has only allowed two foes — Wheaton (20) and Wabash (12) — to score more than 10 in a game. NCC, which has won 25 straight regular-season games, had a string of four straight shutouts snapped last week. … Augie is averaging 38.3 points per game and allowing 29.7 points per contest. The Vikings average 398.4 yards offense per game (134.6 rushing, 263.9 passing) and allow 400.8 yards per game (169.0 rush, 231.8 pass). NCC averages 57.8 points per game and allows 5.3. The Cardinals average 565.2 yards per game offense (366.3 rush, 198.8 pass) and allow 224.6 (63.4 rush, 161.1 passing).

Augie coach Steve Bell: “We can not go in there and shoot ourselves in the foot. I’m not going to say perfect because you can’t play perfect, but we’re going to have to make sure we eliminate our mistakes and play a physical, fast football game and create turnovers. Somehow, some way, we are going to have to get them off the field offensively. You know what I know — they are very good at what they do offensively and if they don’t have the ball, that’s going to be helpful.”

Missouri Baptist (3-7) at St. Ambrose (2-7)

Basics: 1 p.m., Brady Street Stadium

Series: St. Ambrose has won the last four games in the set and leads the all-time series 6-1. The Fighting Bees closed the 2021 season with a 35-23 road victory over the Spartans.

Storylines: St. Ambrose (2-4 Midwest League) looks to close out the season on a high note on a day in which 24 seniors will be recognized prior to what could be their final games. … Speaking of final games, this will more than likely be the final meeting between these two schools. Missouri Baptist (1-5 MSFA Midwest) is leaving the MSFA after nine years and becoming an associate member of the Heart of America Athletic Conference in the fall of 2023. … First-year SAU head coach Vince Fillipp indicated that while he will try to get all of his seniors on the field in some capacity in this game, don’t be surprised to see him also try to work younger players in for playing time as the Fighting Bees look to snap a four-game losing streak. That could include freshman QB Joey Sprinkle, who broke his arm in the season opener, but has been cleared for action. He can play and still retain the option to apply for a medical redshirt season having played in fewer than three games. … SAU sophomore RB Kaden King missed last week’s 31-14 loss to St. Xavier because of injuries but is expected back this week. He rushed for 140 yards and scored three TDs in last year’s victory over MBU. … MBU has had two kickers earn MSFA Player of the week honors this season. Jonah Cox and Odaine Reid, though, are a combined 12 for 24 on their attempts this season. The Spartans have used two freshmen QBs this season with Cooper Brown (79-169-6-712 yards, 1 TD) taking all the snaps in last week’s 27-16 loss to Judson. … MBU averages 19.5 points per game and allows 30.3. … The Spartans average 320.4 yards offense per game (121.5 rush, 198.9 ass). They allow 340.7 yards per game (124.7 rush, 216 pass). … SAU averages 25.4 points per game and allows 28.3. The Fighting Bees average 311.7 yards offense per game (135.4 rush, 176.2 pass) and allow 375.0 yards per game (158.8 rush, 216.2 pass).

SAU coach Vince Fillipp: “You always want to give your seniors that last victory and send them out on high note. Obviously, being able to honor all those guys before the game is going to be awesome with having family out. … With them switching conferences, we’ve got a chance to send them off from the Mid-States the way we want to, which is kind of a cool deal. … We want to play the more physical brand of football than we’ve played the last handful of weeks."