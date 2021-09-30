Terps' Tagovailoa next test for Hawkeyes

"Their threat of the vertical pass game, that’s going to be a challenge, especially for the linebackers," Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell said. "We’re going to have to get in the deeper areas to get underneath those dig routes."

Iowa is accustomed to seeing opponents line up with three receivers on the field, something Maryland will do frequently.

"A lot of teams give us that look, so we know what we’re getting into," Koerner said. "But, they’ve definitely got our attention. They have a very good, very explosive offense and they like the big play."

Few teams enjoy the success that Maryland has had in making it all work.

"They’ve got some good athletes, and a good athlete at quarterback, too," Koerner said. "For us, it’s going to be all about limiting the big plays, but that has been the bread and butter for Iowa since this staff got here 20-some years ago."

It’s how the Hawkeyes deal with it that will make a difference as the Hawkeyes work to avoid looking beyond the Terrapins and toward next week’s match-up with fourth-ranked Penn State.