Top-10 rankings add to Cy-Hawk hype

"It’s one more thing that adds to the degree of difficulty, especially coming off of last year," Ferentz said. "We had some guys who played last year, but they don’t know what it’s like to go on the road in a hostile environment."

Coaches try all sorts of things during practice to prepare their teams for that environment, but Ferentz said doing things such as playing loud music does not duplicate what the Hawkeyes will deal with away from home.

"You just have to experience it sometimes," Ferentz said. "I thought it impacted (Indiana) the other day, helped us a little bit. It’s just one more thing that we’re going to have to try to push through."

Running back Tyler Goodson was among Hawkeyes who experienced the atmosphere at Jack Trice Stadium in 2019. Then a true freshman, Goodson carried three times for 16 yards.

Breece Hall, the current workhorse in the ISU backfield, had one run for no gain in the match-up, which was decided on a 39-yard field goal by Keith Duncan with 4 minutes, 51 seconds remaining.

Goodson remembers the atmosphere from that game and welcomes the challenge it provides.