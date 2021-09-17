Trust, urgency key for Cyclones

The whole team needs a sense of urgency in every phase.

“I think it’s fitting for everybody right now within the organization of there’s gotta be a sense of urgency to make that play, to swing that tide and get the momentum,” Campbell said. “We need to create that rhythm that we’ve played with at a really high rate. But we’re certainly not doing that so far in the early part of the season.”

Campbell put the onus on himself to get the sense of urgency out of his team. So how does he do that?

“I wish I could play,” Campbell said. “I wish I was playing. But I can’t. So my job is to help guide the leaders. And my job is to help make sure we continue — and I don’t feel like we missed the boat on this at all — is continue to demand a high standard in terms of cultural (aspects).

“My job every day that I walk in (here), whether it’s our coaches, our players, or anybody that’s involved, is I’m gonna fight for the standard and I’m gonna fight for our culture. I don’t think that’s going to be missing. I’m coming swinging for everything that I can in terms of what I saw Sunday, what I see Monday and what I see today.”

One of the main aspects Campbell will be looking for and evaluating is trust.