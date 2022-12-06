 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
IOWA FOOTBALL

Two Hawkeye defenders enter portal

091722-qc-spt-iowa nevada-44.jpg

Iowa defensive back Terry Roberts (2) celebrates an interception during the first quarter of the Hawkeyes' game against Nevada at Kinnick Stadium.

 NIKOS FRAZIER

Two players who started on the defensive side of the ball for the University of Iowa football team before dealing with injuries this season have entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Linebacker Jestin Jacobs and defensive back Terry Roberts both announced plans Tuesday to explore options, Jacobs as an undergraduate and Roberts as a graduate transfer.

Jacobs earned a starting spot at the LEO linebacker position for the Hawkeyes during fall camp, positioned to play beside Jack Campbell and Seth Benson when Iowa utilized three linebacker alignments.

A fourth-year junior, Jacobs started and recorded five tackles in the Hawkeyes’ season-opening victory over South Dakota State before suffering a lower-leg injury, returning three weeks later for Iowa’s Big Ten Conference opener at Rutgers.

Jacobs left that game early, recording one tackle, and underwent season-ending surgery the following week.

Following an injury-filled 2021 season, Roberts was in and out of the Hawkeyes’ lineup at cornerback this season as well.

A fifth-year senior who was a key contributor on special teams throughout his career, Roberts dealt with what coach Kirk Ferentz labeled a “soft-tissue issue’’ and ended up appearing in five games.

Roberts made three of his four career starts his senior season, finishing with 13 tackles, intercepting a pass in Iowa’s win over Nevada and breaking up two additional passes from his cornerback spot.

He appeared in 33 games for the Hawkeyes over the past four seasons, recording 47 tackles and two interceptions.

He had not played for Iowa since its game at Illinois on Oct. 8.

With Jacobs and Roberts’ decisions, the Hawkeyes have had nine players enter the NCAA transfer portal in the past 10 days.

