Unanswered questions ended Big Ten fall hopes

Months of protocol and testing were not enough to save the Big Ten football season this fall from the uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren said unanswered questions had as much as anything to do with why conference presidents and chancellors opted to postpone fall sports programs throughout the league.

"A lot of the questions we needed to make sure we had answered now that we were getting closer to the next phase of practice and getting closer to actual competition, there were just too many uncertainties to feel comfortable from a medical standpoint to move forward," Warren said.

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said he believed the detailed medical protocol the Big Ten had in place could have worked if given a chance during a fall football season.

Yet, he conceded that a lack of data proved problematic.

"We put 22 bodies on a field in close quarters and contact is a part of our game," Ferentz said. "It’s not like racing cars or playing golf. Football is a different sport."

Ferentz said his players did an admirable job of embracing what they were asked to do, from being tested for the coronavirus regularly to fielding survey questions about symptoms on a daily basis.