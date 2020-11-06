Winless Hawkeyes seek to restart ground game

"We had a couple of good runs, hit on a couple of them, but with consistency not enough," Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. "We didn’t run the ball effectively enough and that’s something we’re going to have to get addressed because we don’t want to play that way."

Sophomore running back Tyler Goodson said he is prepared to do what it takes to help the Hawkeyes’ ground game gain some traction.

The first true freshman to ever lead the Iowa program in rushing a year ago continues to lead the team’s rushing attack, gaining 120 yards on 29 carries.

"I could take as many carries as they give me," Goodson said. "If they want me to go out and carry the ball 25, 30 times, I’ll do it."

He recognizes the value in that.

"Each week, the goal is to run the ball successfully," Goodson said. "That’s how every team goes into a game, and we need to be able to run the ball successfully, at a good pace and a constant rate."

Northwestern had something to say about that a week ago. Michigan State, riding the momentum of a 27-24 win at Michigan last week, expects to do the same.

Like the Wildcats, the Spartans will fill the box with defenders.