Young Hawkeye defensive line growing together

"You can ask them what are they looking for when we’re pass rushing or when they are run blocking," Shannon said. "Where are they trying to reach us? Is it the number on our chest or is it our shoulder pads? It definitely gives you a better understanding of what they’re trying to do."

Shannon said former offensive line coach Tim Polasek encouraged his players to take the time to have that interaction with their teammates.

Offensive lineman Kyler Schott said he has reviewed film with Lee, helping the first-year starting defensive tackle from Orion understand where he is coming from in certain situations to help him develop a better plan to counter that.

Niemann sees the value.

"There’s some insights that guys can glean from one another that you wouldn’t get by just sitting in your own position meeting," Niemann said. "Because we have a close-knit team, I’m sure quite of bit of that goes on."

Coach Kirk Ferentz said the group continues to learn with each game.

"Every snap is important, especially for these younger guys," Ferentz said. "On both sides, we have a lot of guys up front who haven’t played much."