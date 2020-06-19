Hawkeyes' Brown embraces plenty of change

The Hawkeyes finished 10-21 last season, but recorded their first win over a ranked opponent since 2012 with an early-season win over Washington State.

Brown said Iowa’s shift to online classes midway through the spring semester because of the coronavirus situation impacted the Hawkeyes’ offseason work and canceled its spring competition schedule.

“We missed a lot from a team aspect, but we are anxious to get back together and begin to move forward,’’ said Brown, who at 33 years old was the Big Ten’s youngest head coach last season.

That includes a move into a 6,000-seat arena currently nearing completion in Coralville.

“For the public, it’s going to create a completely different atmosphere. They’ll be closer to the court and it should be a great environment,’’ Brown said. “I feel like it will be a big difference for our program.’’

Brown expects the new home for the Hawkeyes to impact recruiting as well.

“Everyone loves shiny new things,’’ Brown said.

Brown said she is honored to be part of one of two initiatives launched this week by the Big Ten.