Lacrosse a new endeavor for Ambrose recruit

Reynolds, who has also played golf for the Muskies and was practicing with the girls track team this spring before that season was halted, initially planned on attending Iowa State next fall.

"I was just planning to be a college student, but now I’m getting ready to play lacrosse and it’s something I think is going to be super fun," Reynolds said. "It’s something totally new for me, but something I am really interested in."

St. Ambrose recruited Reynolds as a defender and midfielder, positions she is learning as she learns the sport.

Fighting Bees coach Frank Rogers believes Reynolds’ athleticism and skill in volleyball translates well to her role in lacrosse.

"Her experience as a volleyball player has given her very good footwork and reaction times," Rogers said. "We are excited to see what she can do over her four years at St. Ambrose."

Reynolds, who plans to major in graphic design at St. Ambrose, shares that excitement.