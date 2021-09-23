A Hawkeye first, Iowa adds women's wrestling team

IOWA CITY — Tom Brands didn’t want to see Iowa get left behind.
For several years, the coach of the Hawkeyes’ NCAA champion wrestling team has encouraged administrators at the university to be at the forefront of an emerging sport and add women’s wrestling to its lineup of intercollegiate offerings.
Iowa director of athletics Gary Barta announced that will happen Thursday.
The Hawkeyes will field a women’s wrestling team beginning in the 2023-24 season, the first institution from a power-five conference in the nation to provide female wrestlers with an opportunity to compete at the highest level in college.
"Being the first is huge," Brands said. "Being the first is impactful."
Barta called it "an exciting and historic day for Iowa athletics," adding that university officials have discussed adding the sport for several years now.
Brands encouraged those discussions.
"There are a lot of reasons why you do it. Those reasons are because (female competitors) are just as hungry as our guys are to win championships. There is no separation. The hunger, desire and drive, they’re the same," Brands said.
"Now, you get to do it in an institution where other big-time institutions are going to follow and we’re the trailblazer. We’ve been the trailblazer before. We have the first black national champion, (Davenport’s) Simon Roberts. That’s important. Now, the women get their chance."
The men’s program Brands coaches won its 24th national championship in the sport in March and Barta said making women’s wrestling the 22nd intercollegiate program offered by the university simply made sense.
"I think everyone is fully aware of our history and tradition on the men’s side," Barta said. "Wrestling is part of the fabric of Iowa and is part of the University of Iowa’s DNA when you look back historically."
Brands will be involved in helping administrators select a coach to run the women’s program, but beyond his support his involvement will end there.
The Hawkeye women’s program will operate independently from the men’s program, with its own coaching staff, its own practices and its own objectives for success.
It will share a new training facility that will be adjacent to Carver-Hawkeye Arena, which was designed with facilities to house both men’s and women’s teams.
Pending approval from the Iowa Board of Regents, Iowa expects to break ground on that new structure next spring.
"The women will have their own head coach. The women will have their own structure, run their program as they see fit," Brands said. "We will hire a coach. It will be the best coach in America. Look out."
The NCAA recognized women’s wrestling as an emerging sport in 2020 in all three of its divisions. There are currently 45 intercollegiate women’s wrestling programs at NCAA institutions including five in the state of Iowa.
Girls high school wrestling is a sanctioned sport in 32 states, although the number of participating schools has not allowed that to happen yet in Iowa’s high schools.
Still, more than 600 girls participated in high school wrestling in Iowa a year ago and had the chance to compete in a state tournament held by the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association.
Brands said the sport needs to be sanctioned in Iowa’s high schools.
"Partner up, let’s get some common sense here and get a high school tournament for these girls. They’ve earned it and they need it," Brands said. "… Just do it. Let’s get together and do it."
The Hawkeye Wrestling Club has been sponsoring female wrestlers since 2017 and former Hawkeye Terry Steiner is currently the women’s national coach for USA Wrestling.
Barta said Brands was "first in my ear four or five years ago" about adding the sport, and it is something Iowa administrators have been monitoring since.
Barta said discussions were paused a year-and-a-half ago because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Iowa eliminated its men’s gymnastics, swimming and diving and tennis programs because of a $50 million budget shortfall created by the coronavirus.
It initially announced plans to cut its women’s swimming and diving program as well but has since reinstated it.
A group of women’s swimmers filed a lawsuit against the university with concerns over Title IX compliance at that time, and while Iowa maintained it has been in compliance with the governmental regulations, as part of a settlement currently being finalized to move beyond the matter the university will be required to add a women’s sports offering.
"We had already agreed on reinstating women’s swimming permanently and part of the agreement was adding a women’s sport and we chose women’s wrestling for all of the obvious reasons," Barta said.
The NCAA allows women’s wrestling to offer 10 scholarships, which can be split among participants. Iowa estimates assembling a roster of between 30-35 competitors in the sport.
Barta said while the athletics department continues to work through the financial challenges created by the pandemic, contributions have provided full budgetary support to cover anticipated operating expenses for the first three years of the women’s wrestling program.