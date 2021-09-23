A Hawkeye first, Iowa adds women's wrestling team

IOWA CITY — Tom Brands didn’t want to see Iowa get left behind.

For several years, the coach of the Hawkeyes’ NCAA champion wrestling team has encouraged administrators at the university to be at the forefront of an emerging sport and add women’s wrestling to its lineup of intercollegiate offerings.

Iowa director of athletics Gary Barta announced that will happen Thursday.

The Hawkeyes will field a women’s wrestling team beginning in the 2023-24 season, the first institution from a power-five conference in the nation to provide female wrestlers with an opportunity to compete at the highest level in college.

"Being the first is huge," Brands said. "Being the first is impactful."

Barta called it "an exciting and historic day for Iowa athletics," adding that university officials have discussed adding the sport for several years now.

Brands encouraged those discussions.

"There are a lot of reasons why you do it. Those reasons are because (female competitors) are just as hungry as our guys are to win championships. There is no separation. The hunger, desire and drive, they’re the same," Brands said.