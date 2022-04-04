All-American joins Hawkeye wrestling program

The University of Iowa is adding a two-time All-American to its wrestling roster.

Real Woods, the sixth-place finisher at 141 pounds for Stanford at last month’s NCAA Championships, announced over the weekend that he will be joining the Hawkeye program next season.

“Today begins a new chapter,’’ Woods wrote in announcing his transfer. “While I’m very excited to pursue my last two years of eligibility as a Hawkeye, I can’t help but think of the people and memories that made my Stanford experience special.’’

A native of Albuquerque, N.M., Woods was a three-time Illinois state high school champion while competing for Lombard Montini.

He has qualified for the NCAA tournament three times and won a pair of Pac-12 championships while compiling a 64-9 record for the Cardinal.

With the additional year of eligibility the NCAA granted all student-athletes because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Woods arrives at Iowa with two seasons of eligibility remaining.

He also steps into a weight class where Iowa has an opening after Jaydin Eierman exhausted his eligibility at the NCAA Championships, earning All-American honors four times while splitting his career between Missouri and Iowa.

With this addition to the roster, coach Tom Brands’ team could have as many as four All-Americans in its lineup next season with three-time NCAA champion Spencer Lee’s probable return at 125. Iowa also returns 2022 NCAA runner-up Jacob Warner at 197 and Tony Cassioppi at 285.

Woods announced his intentions to become a Hawkeye on social media on Saturday, one day after he placed his name in the NCAA transfer portal for the second time in his career.

He previously sought to transfer in 2020 shortly after Stanford announced plans that were later reversed to drop its program. Woods pulled his name out of portal at that time and will arrive at Iowa as a graduate transfer.

Woods announced his transfer two days after another projected 141-pounder, two-time Iowa state high school champion Cade Siebrecht of Lisbon announced his commitment to sign with the Hawkeyes.

The younger brother of current Hawkeye Cobe Siebrecht won the Iowa Class 1A state championship at 138 pounds in February, finishing the season with a 44-6 record that included 26 pins.

