Brands: Hawkeyes need to reach the finish line

IOWA CITY — Tom Brands has his eyes on the finish line.
The coach of Iowa’s top-ranked wrestling team welcomes the return of nine All-Americans from a team that beat everything other than a global pandemic last season, a situation that dashed the Hawkeyes’ hopes of a first NCAA team championship since 2010 when the tournament was canceled.
But in a season already delayed because of the coronavirus, Brands emphatically said at Iowa’s preseason media day Tuesday that the sport and its athletes need to crown NCAA champions and compete in the Olympics this year.
"Really, we have to get to the end. We have to get to the national tournament. Are you listening NCAA? Are you listening? These are young people that aspire to things. They are in an age demographic that is not as risky," Brands said.
"… We have to get to the end of this year. Then we have to get to Tokyo. I’m passionate about that. It cannot go down the way it went down a year ago. So here we are in January, we’re starting. We have a schedule and away we go."
The Hawkeyes, unanimously selected as the top team in the country in the coaches preseason poll, will face nine Big Ten Conference opponents on seven dates in a conference-only schedule dictated by the league.
The Big Ten Championships will then serve as a qualifier for the NCAA Championships and Brands said the Hawkeyes are doing their part to make it happen.
"We do it every day. We’re diligent. Every one of those guys in that Hawkeye wrestling room, they do it right," Brands said. "They wear their mask, get screened in, are tested daily. If they have a negative test and they don’t feel right, have a cough or throat issue, they stay away. They’re doing it right. We have to get to the end."
Brands admitted to frustration over delays in the Big Ten setting a schedule for its wrestling programs, saying that others turned the situation into "propaganda used against us."
The Iowa coach said that created unnecessary issues.
"It’s hard when the propaganda is going against you," Brands said. "They can say, ‘Iowa is ducking institution X and institution Y.’ Well, we have a policy that we can’t wrestle anybody outside the Big Ten until the national tournament. How are we ducking anybody?"
Brands said wrestling is proving it can compete during these times because of the way it has traditionally dealt with sterilization.
"We’ve been dealing with this forever, skin issues, whatever. You sterilize the mats daily, more than one time a day if you’re on the mat more than one time. We were doing that before the pandemic," Brands said.
"Wrestling is a one-on-one sport with a referee, it’s not 5-on-5 or 11-on-11. To compare us with other sports, silliness. Wrestling has a lot of experience of being very, very clean."
Two-time NCAA 125-pound champion Spencer Lee said Iowa wrestlers have pretty much lived in their own bubble since returning to campus on June 8 when the Hawkeye wrestling room reopened.
He said the situation has helped what already was a close team become even closer after being denied the chance to complete a season-long goal last March.
"We’re pretty much going from home to practice and then back home," Lee said. "The only time we really go out is if we want to go out to eat and we do that together. We know what’s best because we don’t want to take risks that might hurt our teammates. We’re a family."
The only weight where Iowa had a wrestler complete his eligibility last season was 149, where Pat Lugo competed. Max Murin will move up one weight this season following the arrival of three-time All-American 141-pounder Jaydin Eierman as a transfer from Missouri.
"We have new pieces. We have new pieces that are old faces," Brands said. "You could argue that Spencer Lee is better than he’s ever been. That’s a scary thing, but he has to go out and prove that, show that off."
Brands said Iowa continues to have good competition going on within its own wrestling room as the Hawkeyes work toward their Jan. 15 opener against fifth-ranked Nebraska.
He added that returning senior Carter Happel is back at 141 to challenge Eierman and points to 184 where sophomores Abe Assad and Nelson Brands continue what turned out to be season-long competition with each other for a lineup spot last season.
"There are great things going and there are going to be great things going on because of how guys handle themselves on a daily basis," Brands said.
"To us the battle is on a daily basis. Your awareness and energy don’t rise all of a sudden because now there’s a pandemic in your life. It’s the same battle. It’s steady. We’re going to be OK, but you have to get us to the end."