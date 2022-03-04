Carr looks to smile all the way to Big 12 title

AMES — The secret to David Carr’s success lurks behind his ever-present smile.

Iowa State’s reigning national champion at 157 pounds grins broadly instead of glaring at foes.

He strikes joyfully, not punitively, outmaneuvering opponents one well-calculated and fun-framed shot at a time.

Carr simply loves wrestling — and it shows.

“I want to score as many points as I can,” said Carr, who carries a 50-match win streak into this weekend’s Big 12 Wrestling Championships in Tulsa, Okla. “One, it’s fun. Two, it helps me win the Hodge (Trophy). Fun and Hodge, that just goes together with me, so I’m really just trying to have fun, score a lot of points. The Hodge is my goal, but if I don’t get it, it’s not a big deal. But that’s something that why not just go for it? Why not try to dominate everyone you wrestle?”

Why not indeed.

The fifth-ranked Cyclones are favorites to claim their first Big 12 tournament title since 2009. They swept all eight conference dual meets this season and are eager to prove they’re just as potent in tournament settings.

“(Head coach Kevin) Dresser’s really big on (saying) we’re all zero and zero,” said Ian Parker, who is ranked fourth at 141 by InterMat. “That’s how it is when you get to your conference tournament and especially the NCAAs. There’s still gains to be made and nothing’s guaranteed just because you have a good regular season.”

Dresser’s also tried to place a chip on his team’s collective shoulder leading up to the Big 12s.

“We have a lot of doubters out there,” Dresser said. “We have a lot of people who think this is just a dual meet team, so we’re excited to get out there, I think they’re excited to get out there and show people we might be a little bit more than that.”

Carr’s certainly done that throughout his ISU career. Though he’s rarely been doubted, the redshirt junior and four-time Ohio high school champ has scored bonus points in 14 of his 17 wins this season. The finalist for the 2021 Hodge Trophy, which goes to the best collegiate wrestler, makes domination look workmanlike, smiling each step of the way.

“I think David has really proven that he is a professional,” Dresser said. “He goes out there knowing that some guys are gonna shut down on him and stall, and he’s gonna get everybody’s best effort. That’s a challenge and that’s how he takes it. That’s how we’ve coached him. Go show them the reason you’re ranked No. 1, instead of, ‘Oh my gosh, I’ve got to protect being No. 1.’ Let’s show them why we’re No. 1 and when he walks off the mat, they go, ... ‘I see why the dude’s No. 1.’”

Carr really doesn’t have anything left to prove. He just needs to be himself. It’s an earned mentality that’s turned the fun of the sport into a free-ranging foundation for ISU’s entire team.

“I think we’re a good tournament team, it’s just that we’ve got to go out there and show it,” Carr said. “I’m just telling the guys to just be themselves, to wrestle free. I mean, this is the best time of the year. Why not wrestle your best, have fun and just show the people what we’re about?”

