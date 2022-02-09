Fan comment toward Badger disgusts Brands

Tom Brands is disgusted that Wisconsin wrestler Austin Gomez and his family were subjected to racially insensitive comments made by fans during Saturday’s dual in Iowa City.

The University of Iowa wrestling coach opened his weekly news conference Wednesday by extending an apology to Gomez and his family.

“No athlete, no parent, no opposing fan should have to go through what he went through ever, anywhere,’’ Brands said. “This world has a lot of work to do with social injustice issues. That work is important to our campus, that work is important in our athletic department, it’s important to our wrestling program and it’s important to me. Diligence is high.’’

Iowa athletics administrators have apologized to Gomez following an incident that occurred following the 149-pound match at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Gomez, ranked seventh in the country, fought off a couple of late shots from Iowa’s Vince Turk to earn a 3-2 victory.

He left the mat to a blend of jeers and boos that the Wisconsin junior said included racially-insensitive remarks directed not only at him but also at his mother and 16-year-old sister in the stands.

The situation remains under investigation and Iowa administrators have indicated that if the individual or individuals involved can be identified they will be subject to Iowa’s fan behavior policies which would result in a ban from attending future Hawkeye sporting events.

Gomez said he brought the issue to light on social media in hopes that no other competitors would have to endure what his family members went through Saturday afternoon.

Brands indicated he has not spoken with Gomez, but said he fully supports the actions and message delivered by Iowa administrators.

“I have not seen this behavior before and this is front and center on my mind,’’ Brands said, adding that the penalties should be stiff if the individuals involved can be identified. “There is no place, no reason anywhere for what happened on Saturday.’’

