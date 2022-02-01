Hawkeyes, Nittany Lions draw a TV crowd

"We love the attention," Brands said. "… We have a great group of guys that takes pride in competing hard, and in this case, we were facing an opponent that embodies the same things. You had two titans going at it, and that attracted a lot of people."

Hawkeye 165-pounder Alex Marinelli said he suspects there was a portion of the audience who tuned in with hopes of watching Iowa fall.

"Iowa is the top dog right now, and people like it when the top dog falls," Marinelli said.

A graduate student in sport recreation management at Iowa, Marinelli said the subject came up in a class earlier Tuesday.

"The professor talked about how huge for Iowa it is to get that type of exposure and how much it can mean to the university," Marinelli said. "To put us in the big screen and in all those living rooms, that’s pretty cool."

Brands said exposure both currently from BTN and earlier from a series of duals that aired each year on Iowa Public Television, has helped grow the sport and the Hawkeye program.

He recalled an individual whose first exposure to the sport was watching an Iowa-Oklahoma State dual on public television when Dan Gable was coaching at Iowa.

"He became a big supporter, a big donor, and that all happened because he tuned in once and saw what he liked on TV," Brands said. "The exposure we’re getting now on BTN, it’s a big deal for us and for the sport."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0