IOWA CITY — It’s March and this is when it matters to Jacob Warner.

The top returning NCAA place winner on the University of Iowa wrestling team follows his own path to success, something that hasn’t changed throughout his college career and something that won’t change as the 197-pound senior prepares for the final competition of his Hawkeye career.

"Everything that happens in December, January doesn’t really matter. February, it doesn’t really matter," Warner said. "I know what kind of wrestler I am. I know how tough I am. And when it comes to March, that’s really what it’s about, being tough and gritty and fighting for points and winning close matches."

Warner proved that a year ago, ignoring the sixth seed he had at the NCAA Championships to wrestle his way to the NCAA title match.

Beginning Saturday, Warner will again attempt to do things his own way.

He views the Big Ten Championships hosted by Michigan as what it truly is, a qualifier for the NCAA tournament, although he wouldn’t mind making a little history along the way.

The Hawkeyes have never had a 197-pound Big Ten champion since the weight class was introduced in 1999, the only weight where Iowa has never crowned a conference champion.

Warner will enter the two-day tournament seeded fifth in his weight class, carrying a 13-4 record.

Max Dean of Penn State, who edged Warner 3-2 in the 2022 NCAA championship match, is the top seed at 197 in this weekend’s Big Ten tourney at the Crisler Center.

He handed Warner a 2-0 loss in a dual this season and a week later, Minnesota’s Michael Foy scored a takedown at the buzzer to win a 2-1 decision over the Hawkeye senior.

The back-to-back defeats were a first for Warner during his collegiate career, but Warner said the experience only helped prepare him for the toughness and grit that is needed during the homestretch of the season.

"Everything happens for a reason and it just builds up to March," Warner said.

"I feel like I’m progressing to where I need to be," Warner said. "The goal now is the same. I want to get to nationals and put it all together there. Where you’re seeded doesn’t really matter. An 11th seed has won a title and I made the finals last year as a six seed. It’s about what you do at that point in time."

That’s among the reasons Warner doesn’t obsess over the in-season setbacks he has had.

He believes each match provides an opportunity to learn, both about himself and the competition that ultimately stands between him and his goal of becoming a national champion.

Iowa coach Tom Brands considers Warner to be a competitor who wrestles himself into shape physically, mentally and emotionally.

"But don’t wait too long. I know he is excited about what is in front of us right now. I know that’s what excites him. We’ve got to be smart, got to do the things that put us in the best chance for success," Brands said. "By doing that you have to put yourself in positions that favor you and be a smart wrestler."

Warner views things a little differently.

"I wrestle to get better. I wrestle to get better in January. I wrestle to get better in February, in March, it’s a progression thing to me," he said. "Some guys, not necessarily in this program but across the country, they wrestle at one level from start to finish. I’ve always tried to go up, to peak at the right time. I look at it as trying to get better all year. That’s my focus."

Brands said Warner can at times be his own worst critic.

"He’s really hard on himself but he is also accountable and at the same time he’s an optimistic guy. He’s an optimist, he’s a fun guy to be around, he’s not a downer guy and even though he’s hard on himself, when things don’t go his way he takes it really, really hard," Brands said.

"But, he can move on from it. We just need to be at our best going into Ann Arbor and then be at our best going into Tulsa. That’s where we are at."

He says he has continued to follow the same methodology in his preparation.

That has led Warner to where he is at as competition begins at the Big Ten Championships.

"It doesn’t matter if I’m a fifth seed. I’ve got four matches to win a Big Ten title. In a perfect world, I’ve got nine matches left in an Iowa singlet to win a national title," Warner said. "That’s my mindset going in."

Warner is one of eight Hawkeyes with top five seeds entering the Big Ten tourney, a group led by top seeds Spencer Lee at 125 and Real Woods at 141 and a pair of third seeds, Patrick Kennedy at 165 and Tony Cassioppi at 285.

Iowa’s Max Murin is a four seed at 149 while Cobe Siebrecht at 157 and Abe Assad at 184 join Warner as five seeds in a tournament where championship matches are scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.