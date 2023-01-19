Journal keeps Hawkeyes' Siebrecht moving forward

There is no gray area when it comes to University of Iowa wrestler Cobe Siebrecht.

Everything the Hawkeye junior does is right in front of him in black and white.

Expected to face Nebraska’s top-ranked Peyton Robb in Iowa’s 8 p.m. dual against the Cornhuskers on Friday, Siebrecht is among a number of Hawkeyes who keeps a daily journal of how things are going.

From details of the day to big-picture goals, he writes them all down regularly.

“It’s something I decided to do this season, going back to the end of last year and when I started working toward the U23 nationals," Siebrecht said Wednesday.

What Siebrecht writes varies from one day to the next.

“I write a lot in my book after practices. I evaluate how my practice went, how the day goes, what I worked on, my competition goals," Siebrecht said.

For example, Siebrecht spent his practice time on Tuesday off the mat.

He said his daily entry focused on weight control and his thoughts about going forward with his plans for the rest of the week.

The goals he writes down will change on a regular basis, altered once he achieves whatever he is working on.

One entry, however, remains a constant.

Under goals, he said, “2023 NCAA national champ," is a regular submission.

“That’s one of the goals I write down every day," Siebrecht said. “I never want to lose sight of that."

Siebrecht isn’t the only Hawkeye who keeps a journal.

He said Hawkeye assistant coach Terry Brands encourages it and Siebrecht sees the benefits of it.

“I think it’s good to write those goals down and think about them every single day, evaluate how you’re doing toward meeting them, write about your lifestyle, your diet and how you have to be disciplined in that," Siebrecht said.

This season, Siebrecht has had plenty to write about while building a 7-1 start to his junior season.

He won his first six matches, earning his first career victory over a top-10 opponent with a pin of Penn’s 10th-ranked Anthony Artalona in a late November dual.

The Lisbon, Iowa, native suffered his first loss of the season two weeks ago, dropping a 12-7 decision to Michael Carr of Illinois.

Last week, he bounced back with a 6-3 decision over Northwestern’s ninth-ranked Trevor Chumbley and he enters Friday’s match against Robb, a junior with a 17-0 record, focused on what lies ahead.

Siebrecht brings a variety of approaches to the mat, a style he said works for him.

“I don’t have one go-to shot. I probably have five or six things I like to do, so guys never know what I’m going to do, what they’re going to get," Siebrecht said.

Ranked as high as 12th nationally, Siebrecht is ready to take on his next challenge.

“I know I have got to be focused, have to be ready to go and stay locked in," he said.

Iowa coach Tom Brands views that as an objective his entire second-ranked team needs in its weekend duals, looking to add to its 10-0 record when it hosts 11th-ranked Nebraska (6-2) on Friday and travels to 16th-ranked Wisconsin (6-4) at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

“The rhetoric is always the same. We’ve got to be ready to go," Brands said.

Siebrecht is one of four Hawkeyes preparing to possibly face top-five opponents in Friday’s dual against the Cornhuskers.

Top-ranked Spencer Lee at 125 could face two top-10 wrestlers this weekend, beginning with Nebraska’s fifth-ranked Liam Cronin (13-2) and following with Wisconsin’s fourth-ranked Eric Barnett (13-2).

At 141, the Hawkeyes’ second-ranked Real Woods will likely face fourth-ranked Brock Hardy (10-2) and at 174, Nelson Brands is expected to wrestle the Cornhuskers’ second-ranked Mikey Labriola (17-0).

Sunday’s match-up with the Badgers includes potential challenges at 149 for Max Murin against second-ranked Austin Gomez (9-1) and at 165 for Patrick Kennedy against sixth-ranked Dean Hamiti (12-4).