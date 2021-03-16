Kemerer, Hawkeyes welcome NCAA title chase

Each of Iowa’s top-seeded wrestlers for the NCAA meet won Big Ten titles, and the focus remains unchanged.

"This team is really close and that’s something that works for us," Eierman said. "That’s a special thing. We’re ready to go out and to fight for each other."

That sense of team can be hard to develop in an individual sport such as wrestling, but Kemerer has seen it grow from one year to the next during his time in the Iowa wrestling room.

"We’re in the room every day pushing each other so that we can get the most out of ourselves. It puts us in a position where we can go out and show our work, score points for the team," Kemerer said.

"It’s something we build on. We all want to score points for ourselves, but you also want to do that for the guys next to you in the lineup. We all work so hard and we’re in it together."

Brands expects nothing less.

"There are things we did really well (at the Big Ten Championships) and some things that didn’t go our way," he said. "You’ll run into some adversity, but you have to keep rising to the occasion."

Brands isn’t concerned about motivation.