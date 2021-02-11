Lee among three top-ranked Hawkeyes

Iowa’s wrestling season may be on pause because of COVID-19 issues within the program, but postseason expectations remain for the top-ranked Hawkeyes.
The NCAA released its first coaches poll of the season Thursday, and six Iowa wrestlers are ranked first or second in the country as the team works toward the NCAA Championships, scheduled to be held in St. Louis on March 18-20.
Two-time NCAA champion Spencer Lee at 125 pounds, Jaydin Eierman at 141 and Michael Kemerer at 174 are all ranked at the top of their weight classes while the Hawkeyes’ Austin DeSanto at 133, Alex Marinelli at 165 and Jacob Warner at 197 are all ranked second in the initial NCAA rankings of the season.
Iowa is one of seven programs which has wrestlers ranked in every weight class, and only one other program, Virginia Tech, joins the Hawkeyes with multiple top-ranked wrestlers.
In addition to its six wrestlers ranked in the top two nationally, Iowa’s Tony Cassioppi is ranked third at 285, Kaleb Young fourth at 157, Max Murin fifth at 149 and Nelson Brands 13th at 194.
Iowa State has four wrestlers ranked in the top 10, led by David Carr who is ranked second behind North Carolina State’s Hayden Hidlay at 157 pounds.
The Cyclones’ Gannon Gremmel is ranked fifth at 285 and ISU’s Ian Parker at 141 and Jarrett Degen at 149 are ranked sixth in their respective weight classes.
Three wrestlers from both Northern Iowa and Illinois also earned top-10 rankings in the initial poll, which rates the top 33 competitors in each weight class to mirror the number of entries per weight class at the NCAA tourney.
The Panthers’ Parker Keckeisen is ranked fifth at 184 with Carter Isley sixth at 285 and Brody Teske ninth at 125.
Dan Braunagel, ranked sixth at 165, is the Fighting Illini’s top ranked wrestler. Illinois’ Michael Carr at 149 and Luke Loffman at 285 are both ranked eighth.
In addition to the individual rankings, the NCAA also released its pre-allocations for conferences for the NCAA tourney.
Using a five-year historical average this season rather than the formula utilized in recent years because of the reduced number of matches many wrestlers are seeing because of shortened schedules, the Big Ten will be guaranteed seven NCAA qualifiers in seven weight classes.
The only exceptions are at 197, with five, and 149 and 285 with six each.