Columbus benefiting from Acosta's growth

“Yes, this is an individual sport as well,” said Acosta, “but I don’t want just me to be successful. I want the entire team to be.”

Riley is hopeful the rest of the squad can follow Acosta’s lead and the team can make it to state as a unit. Columbus hasn’t produced a team state-qualifier since 2005.

“(Isaac) has always been very energetic and personable,” Riley said. “When he was a freshman, he would tend to miss things, he was inconsistent, but has always had a lot of talent. But he’s become very consistent. Some of the goals he has comes from the discipline that’s been instilled in him through the National Guard. Some of his goals are things like never missing a day of school, or be late to a class.

“He was actually talking about this year possibly applying for the National Honor Society. He’s very driven now, in terms of personal qualities, he’s really improved.”

Columbus had a strong showing at the Southeast Iowa Super Conference meet, placing third in the meet held on Oct. 8 and hosted by Van Buren County High School. At that meet, Acosta set a personal best time of 17:34.

And the Wildcats followed that by winning their home meet, the Mike Jay Invitational. Acosta took fifth at 18:42.6.