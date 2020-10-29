Columbus seizing opportunity to represent community

COLUMBUS JUNCTION, Iowa — The Columbus boys cross country team is well aware that the school, and community, could use something to feel good about.
In the age of the COVID-19 pandemic, which hit Columbus Junction almost immediately, and with an athletic program that seems to be rebounding after a few meager seasons, the cross country team would love nothing more than to represent better days.
"We got back (from the state-qualifying meet) Thursday night and were led into town by an escort of police, fire department ... they led us up to the school, and we had a bunch of people waiting for us," head coach Steve Riley said. "The whole community has really gotten behind us.
"A lot of people have supported us."
And the feeling has been reciprocated, as the school sent the runners off to compete at the Class 1A state meet in fitting fashion for the sport and time we live in, with a parade of sorts that sent them jogging across the middle, junior high and high school halls as masked peers waved signs and cheered the team on as they went by.
"We've had kind of a drought of (teams not going to state)," Riley said. "Last year, we wanted to be the best team at our school. This year, we wanted to be one of the better teams in this part of the state.
"We probably even reached state a year before anyone really expected it."
The team will compete at the state meet on Saturday, Oct. 31, with Class 1A starting at 4 p.m. at Kennedy Park in Fort Dodge.
It's the first time Columbus cross country will be going to state since 2005, which capped off a span in which the team went three years in a row.
"I'm looking to enjoy the experience of going to the state meet," said Damian Vergara. "Not a lot of people get to do it. I just want to go there, run and enjoy it."
This Saturday, Oct. 31, has been deemed “Columbus Cross Country Day” in Columbus Junction by the city council.
At the state-qualifying meet, the team was met with a fan bus from home that brought about 50 Wildcat fans.
When the team started calculating its chances to qualify for state, there wasn’t a whole lot of nervously waiting around, though the experience was anything but anticlimactic.
"We were so happy, we were jumping up and down," Hills-Carrier said. "We had a whole bunch of our fellow students there, so we really had fun and got to celebrate it."
Not only was making it to state something the runners have wished for since Day 1, but it's something they've had a little fun with throughout the process.
"We named our group chat 'State cross country' to be funny," said Hills-Carrier. "We went into that district meet thinking 'We have nothing to lose, only something to gain.' It means a lot to be the first team to (go to state from Columbus) in 15 years."
Wapello senior Tristin Kauffman will also compete in the 1A race in Fort Dodge. Kauffman was the first area runner to cross at the Pekin qualifying meet at 17:41, putting him third overall and sending him to state as an individual.
Then came Columbus Isaac Acosta at 18:16 (eighth). Shortly after came the cavalcade that powered the team to qualify, with Hills-Carrier, Freddy Vergara and Damian Vergara all finishing between 18:59 and 19:19, which was good for 14th, 16th and 17th place.
"We pretty much had figured out that we had taken second," said Riley. "There wasn't a whole lot of waiting, but we were just thrilled. Everyone was so excited."
Alex Rivas rounded out the scoring for the Wildcats, taking 27th overall (19:52).
"We've worked really, really hard as a team," Damian Vergara said. "We try picking each other up, especially when we were down, we just wanted to focus and keep our minds on making it to state.
"It was so amazing to get to celebrate with our friends and family that were there with us (at the state-qualifying meet)."
It’s all made the sweeter for the Wildcats when realizing what potential lies even beyond this season. Of the runners that counted toward the team’s score at state-qualifying, only Rivas is a senior. Acosta, Hills-Carrier, and Freddy Vergara are juniors, while Damian Vergara is just a freshman.
"It's been an awesome experience," said senior Owen Watson. "Everybody worked hard and we all had a goal. Everybody was doing their job, everybody knew what they had to do every week and they went out and did it.
"The growth has been crazy. I've been in this program for four years, and there's just been so much success this season. Everyone has improved so much since we've started. It's such a strong team."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!