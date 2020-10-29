Columbus seizing opportunity to represent community

COLUMBUS JUNCTION, Iowa — The Columbus boys cross country team is well aware that the school, and community, could use something to feel good about.

In the age of the COVID-19 pandemic, which hit Columbus Junction almost immediately, and with an athletic program that seems to be rebounding after a few meager seasons, the cross country team would love nothing more than to represent better days.

"We got back (from the state-qualifying meet) Thursday night and were led into town by an escort of police, fire department ... they led us up to the school, and we had a bunch of people waiting for us," head coach Steve Riley said. "The whole community has really gotten behind us.

"A lot of people have supported us."

And the feeling has been reciprocated, as the school sent the runners off to compete at the Class 1A state meet in fitting fashion for the sport and time we live in, with a parade of sorts that sent them jogging across the middle, junior high and high school halls as masked peers waved signs and cheered the team on as they went by.

"We've had kind of a drought of (teams not going to state)," Riley said. "Last year, we wanted to be the best team at our school. This year, we wanted to be one of the better teams in this part of the state.