Columbus setting program up for brighter future

COLUMBUS JUNCTION, Iowa — The Columbus Wildcats know they have an uphill battle ahead of them.

But those around the program are keeping expectations at a reasonable level, and the Wildcat football team is on a mission for respect in 2020.

It’s been a tough few years for program. It has suffered 12 consecutive losing seasons.

Entering this season, the Wildcats looked to hit a bit of a reset button and reassess where they are as a team.

That fell on first-year head coach Dave Lekwa, who adds football to his coaching resume in addition to basketball duties at Columbus Community.

In the minds of the players, Lekwa was the right man for the job, a new coach with a familiar face. But it’s been a rushed process since Lekwa’s hiring.

“I was hired on July 9, so it’s been a short, crammed schedule,” the first-year head coach said. “Everything is new on both sides of the ball, so we’re just trying to instill some fundamentals, so that any type of change is a little easier. It’s still so early in what we’re trying to do here.”

And one that represents a successful part of Wildcat past that the team hopes to replicate in the future.