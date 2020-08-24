Columbus setting program up for brighter future

COLUMBUS JUNCTION, Iowa — The Columbus Wildcats know they have an uphill battle ahead of them.
But those around the program are keeping expectations at a reasonable level, and the Wildcat football team is on a mission for respect in 2020.
It’s been a tough few years for program. It has suffered 12 consecutive losing seasons.
Entering this season, the Wildcats looked to hit a bit of a reset button and reassess where they are as a team.
That fell on first-year head coach Dave Lekwa, who adds football to his coaching resume in addition to basketball duties at Columbus Community.
In the minds of the players, Lekwa was the right man for the job, a new coach with a familiar face. But it’s been a rushed process since Lekwa’s hiring.
“I was hired on July 9, so it’s been a short, crammed schedule,” the first-year head coach said. “Everything is new on both sides of the ball, so we’re just trying to instill some fundamentals, so that any type of change is a little easier. It’s still so early in what we’re trying to do here.”
And one that represents a successful part of Wildcat past that the team hopes to replicate in the future.
“The new staff brings in positive things,” senior Will Schwab said. “We had some of these guys when we were younger … and we’re playing for guys who played here and were very successful. I think that brings us together as a family.
"The culture has changed around the team and the community has taken notice, we’ve received gifts and things that we’re very thankful for. That’s all helped us out. It’s a new start and we’re very excited for the rest of the season.”
Columbus Community is one of the few teams in the state to have already played a varsity football game. The Wildcats lost 63-26 last Friday night to the Cardinal Comets.
But the signs of improvement are already tangible. The team had the same Week 0 matchup on its schedule last season and was shutout 38-0.
“There’s a lot of kids here with some potential,” Lekwa said. “Last Friday night, the guys that we hoped would step up did step up, so we’re just going to continue to rely on those guys.”
The varsity roster has a nice mixture of upper and underclassmen. And for a team that has won only one game since the end of the 2017 season, the team boasts a stellar senior class that includes established starters in Schwab, Mason Hodges and Tucker Bright.
“We’re really driven by what we do,” Hodges said. “We have a lot of passion for the game.”
Schwab had a team-high in carries (110) and rushing yards (434 yards) in 2019. He also scored two of the team’s three touchdowns that came on the ground last year.
The senior running back also showed some versatility by turning five catches into 93 yards and a score last season. He had 13 carries for 103 yards to open the 2020 season.
Bright led the team in receiving categories with 12 catches for 219 yards and three touchdowns. And Bright was huge for the Wildcats in their loss to Cardinal, recording three catches for 116 yards receiving and a rushing touchdown.
Hodges had 79 carries for 193 yards last season as well as 12 catches for 157 yards.
Defensively, the trio led Columbus in tackling. Bright had 68, Schwab 35 and Hodges 29.
The team has also watched sophomore Jeff Hoback take over the quarterback position.
Hoback split time in 2019, but completed 24 of 45 passes for 200 yards and three touchdowns against one interception.
In the opener, Hoback threw for 123 yards, going 6-for-8 with a touchdown and an interception.
But the Wildcats still figure to keep the ball on the ground a lot as the season goes along.
And maybe Columbus can capture a few wins that way.
Regardless, the Wildcats are setting egos aside this season and hoping that when 2020 is finished, the team is primed for more success in the future.
“We got some work to do, I’m not going to lie,” Hodges said. “But it’ll be better. We’re starting to get going now … we’re starting to come together right now.”
