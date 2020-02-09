DAVENPORT, Iowa — Lane Scorpil's undefeated season was in peril.
The Columbus Community sophomore trailed Davenport Assumption's Derrick Bass 16-3 late in the second period of his Class 2A 106-pound sectional final.
Then Scorpil pulled off the unthinkable.
Scorpil caught Bass with a headlock and pinned him in 3 minutes, 59 seconds to claim the sectional crown at Assumption High School.
"Surprised, happy and can't describe it," Scorpil said. "I really had nothing to lose. I knew I had to do something."
The win moved Scorpil to 31-0 on the season heading into Saturday's district meet at Washington. He was one of four Columbus wrestlers to advance.
Chance Malone (195 pounds) also claimed a sectional title with a 4-2 sudden-death victory over Assumption's Aiden Morgan in the final.
Noah Freeman (170) and Seth Schurr (285) advanced with runner-up finishes. Schurr won a 3-1 wrestleback over top seed Jessie Leiser of Tipton.
West Liberty also advanced four to districts. Will Esmoil (152) and Kobe Simon (220) won titles while Alex Beaver (113) and Talen Dengler (138) each took second.
Esmoil posted a 19-4 technical fall win over Assumption's Ethan Forker in the final. Esmoil moved to 36-0 on the season.
Simon kept his undefeated season alive with a 7-3 win over third-ranked Seth Adrian of Assumption in the final.
It was the fourth meeting in the last two years between Simon and Adrian.
"We have a big history," Simon said. "We had a couple tournaments get canceled and he was out with injury early in the year, so we didn't get to wrestle. I've had this day marked for a while. I was really pumped."
Simon scored two takedowns in the third period off initial shots from Adrian.
"Re-attacks were a big thing, scoring off his shots," Simon said. "That's what took me to the win."
