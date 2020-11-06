Comet comeback bid comes up short against Camanche

The Camanche back looked like he was waiting to see if the ball would bounce into the end zone for a touchback, but when it didn’t, he took off, avoided a couple would-be tacklers and put the Indians up 7-0 before either offense made it onto the field of play.

“We didn’t think he’d kick it that far,” Everson said. “We were playing on the 15, and when it went over my head, I just planned on it bouncing into the end zone, but it took a backwards bounce at the one, and I think I fielded it with my foot on the goal line. I made the first guy miss, and I don’t think I was touched the rest of the way.”

West Liberty (6-3) managed just 39 total yards of offense in the first half. Everson had 72 rushing yards himself and quarterback Mike Delzell added 87 yards through the air.

Delzell connected with Jordan Lawrence on a flea-flicker for a 40-yard score with just over 10 minutes remaining in the second quarter to make it 14-0 Indians (9-1).

The junior signal-caller finished with 173 yards on 12 of 19 passing for the Indians with the score to Lawrence and a 29-yard touchdown pass to junior Logan Shaw.

Just as hope was dwindling for West Liberty in the third, Jahsiah Galvan took off around tackle and went 50 yards for the first Comet score with 4:30 left in the third.