Comet comeback bid comes up short against Camanche

CAMANCHE, Iowa — Although West Liberty made a valiant comeback attempt, an early Camanche lead proved too much for the Comets to overcome Friday night.
West Liberty scored 20 unanswered second half points, but the 34 the Indians already had on the scoreboard was enough to power Camanche to its first state semifinal in school history with a 34-20 win in the Class 2A quarterfinals.
Comet quarterback Caleb Wulf found sophomore Drake Collins in the end zone for a 21-yard score with 9:02 left to make it a two-score game, but that is where the comeback stopped as the Indian running game kicked into gear and chewed up the time late to ice the win.
Camanche senior running back Cade Everson seemed to get better as the game wore on, finishing with 161 yards on 36 carries and three touchdowns. His touches consistently went for 5 or 6 hard-fought yards a pop with only two of his carries going for a double-digit gain.
“He’s a good player, he broke a bunch of tackles and that was kind of the story of the game,” West Liberty head coach Jason Iske said. “I feel for these guys, they played hard.”
Everson may not have had jaw-dropping offensive stats in the first half (93 total yards from scrimmage on 16 carries and two receptions), but he started the game by returning the opening kick 99-yards for a Camanche score.
The Camanche back looked like he was waiting to see if the ball would bounce into the end zone for a touchback, but when it didn’t, he took off, avoided a couple would-be tacklers and put the Indians up 7-0 before either offense made it onto the field of play.
“We didn’t think he’d kick it that far,” Everson said. “We were playing on the 15, and when it went over my head, I just planned on it bouncing into the end zone, but it took a backwards bounce at the one, and I think I fielded it with my foot on the goal line. I made the first guy miss, and I don’t think I was touched the rest of the way.”
West Liberty (6-3) managed just 39 total yards of offense in the first half. Everson had 72 rushing yards himself and quarterback Mike Delzell added 87 yards through the air.
Delzell connected with Jordan Lawrence on a flea-flicker for a 40-yard score with just over 10 minutes remaining in the second quarter to make it 14-0 Indians (9-1).
The junior signal-caller finished with 173 yards on 12 of 19 passing for the Indians with the score to Lawrence and a 29-yard touchdown pass to junior Logan Shaw.
Just as hope was dwindling for West Liberty in the third, Jahsiah Galvan took off around tackle and went 50 yards for the first Comet score with 4:30 left in the third.
He scored again from 12 yards out to make it 34-13 with over a minute left in the third.
“We made a few (second half adjustments), but honestly, it was just settling down and taking care of what we needed to and executing,” said Iske.
That score, however, proved to be Galvan’s last rushing attempt as West Liberty was forced to go to the air late, but the touchdown put Galvan over the 100-yard mark rushing for the game.
Wulf completed 12 of 19 pass attempts for 154 yards and the scoring play to Collins. But an interception plus two fumbles lost for the Comets proved costly.
West Liberty did pick off two Camanche passes, both were corralled by Galvan. The first came on Delzell’s first attempt. The Comets, however, gave it right back with a lost fumble after taking possession.
With the loss, one of the most successful classes in West Liberty school history exits. Most of the group played on the 2018 squad that made it to the state semifinals.
“We played with pride,” senior Kobe Simon said. “We’re a program on the come up, and I’m happy to have been a part of the team and played with all the guys I have over the past few years. I’m so grateful.”
The senior class has also won postseason games in each of the last three seasons for the Comets.
“Some of these guys have been contributors on varsity for three years now,” Iske said. “And it’s been the most prolific three years in school football history. These guys meant a lot to the program for sure.”
