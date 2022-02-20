Comets' Cassady closes with bronze medal at state

DES MOINES — After finishing off a decision win to place third in his first state wrestling tournament, Colin Cassady smiled, raised his arms and pointed to section 205 at Wells Fargo Arena early Saturday afternoon.

"My mom and dad and my siblings are up there," Cassady said. "Some other people from the community who have supported me throughout the years, so just had to show a little appreciation for them."

The 106-pound Cassady, one of four place winners for West Liberty, posted a 9-6 win over Davis County's Emmitt Newton to punctuate a 44-win season.

It was quite a feat given Cassady hadn’t qualified for the state tournament in his first two seasons.

“Third place is nothing to be ashamed of,” said Cassady, who lost in the semifinals to eventual champion Jace Hedeman of Union La Porte City. “I didn’t get my goal of first place, but that will make me work harder this offseason and fuel the fire for next year to get that title.”

Drake Collins (170) placed fifth while Jahsiah Galvan — in his first year of high school wrestling — was seventh at 195 and Joshua Zeman took eighth at 145.

Collins recorded a 15-0 technical fall over Carroll's Sterling Rodman in his final match. Galvan posted a 5-2 win over Ballard's Henry Christensen, who had pinned Galvan in the opening round of the tournament.

“We were a lot better than a lot of people thought,” Cassady said. “We didn’t think we’d have five qualifying and four placing. It was a great year for West Liberty.”

Columbus/Winfield-Mount Union's Lane Scorpil went into the semifinal round undefeated on the season, but lost to eventual champion Kale Petersen of Greene County, 10-3.

Scorpil beat West Delaware's Carson Less in the consolation semifinal, but was pinned by BCLUW/South Hardin's Carter Kolthoff in his final match to place fourth. Scorpil, a three-time state place winner, was 45-2 on the season.

Wilton's Brody Brisker and Jordan Dusenberry were also on the awards stand Saturday.

Brisker, after losing in Friday night's semifinals, split a pair of matches Saturday. He lost in the consolation semifinals to Corbin Reisz of Logan-Magnolia, 17-6, but the 113-pounder rebounded with a second-period fall in the consolation final against Cael Judisch of Sumner-Fredericksburg to place fifth.

"It leaves me hungrier for next year," Brisker said. "I didn't accomplish my goal this year, but that last win really makes me a lot happier than I was (Friday night) or after my first match (Saturday)."

Brisker finished the season with 51-3 record and has two top-five state finishes in his career.

"Just need to work on becoming an all-around better wrestler," he said. "I just need to get after it and finally become that No. 1 guy."

Dusenberry placed eighth at 120 pounds. He lost a 7-1 decision to Waterloo Columbus' Gavin Reed in the consolation final. Dusenberry finished the season with more than 40 wins.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.