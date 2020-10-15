Comets clinch RVC tournament with win over Wilton

In the title match, things really swung toward the end of the second set.

“We got tentative at the net,” Wilton head coach Brenda Grunder said. “I think this will refocus us. The first set was very encouraging. But we know they are a tough team.”

On the final play of the middle set, West Liberty setter Brooklyn Buysse lined up for a set to a Comet hitter but instead dropped it over the net for the set-winning point, catching the Beavers off guard.

“(Brooklyn) had some key dumps,” West Liberty head coach Ruben Galvan said. “It took the momentum away from (Wilton). … We couldn’t be happier to have her, she’s a great kid and she’s learning quick. By the end of her career, she’ll be a great one.”

With all-state players dotting the floor for both teams, it was the Comet first-year setter who really threw a curveball at Wilton, playing much more assertively than the first time around.

Buysse ended with 17 assists in the championship match and for a few volleys was even one of the Comets’ more aggressive hitters as she ended up with four kills as well.

In the regular season meeting, Buysee recorded a kill on her only attempt.