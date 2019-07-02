WEST LIBERTY, Iowa -- In both games of West Liberty’s doubleheader against Iowa City Regina, the Regals grabbed an early lead. But that didn’t deter the Comets on Tuesday night.
By completing the two-game sweep with a 5-1 and 8-2 win, West Liberty clinched at least a share of the River Valley Conference South for the first time in program history. A sweet sendoff for the team as it honored graduating seniors at the conclusion of the night.
The seniors even took a symbolic victory lap around the bases after the game while the underclassmen and parents watched and took pictures. With a win against Anamosa Wednesday, the Class 3A No. 4 Comets can clinch the conference outright.
“It’s (a) really amazing thing to happen,” senior Macy Akers said. “It really means a lot. This year we really worked good as a team, I feel like there’s more of a connection as a whole … a lot of teamwork and passion for the game.”
It took a few innings for the Comets (23-2, 17-1 RVC) to break through in the first game. Through the first four innings, they left a total of six runners on base, failing to score any runs in that span.
The scoring eventually came to fruition in the fifth, when West Liberty leadoff hitter Haylee Lehman was the first of four consecutive Comet batters to reach base. And all four came around to score, two of which were delivered by Ellen Carow. By the end of the fifth inning, the Comets held a 5-1 lead, a score that would stand through the end of the game.
“I felt really confident (we were going to score),” West Liberty head coach Chad Libby said. “I think we were really pressing there the first three or four innings, knowing that we should be able to get some hits.”
Aside from the run given up in the first, the pitching combination of Isabelle True (who pitched the first three innings) and Janey Gingerich was sensational. Five Regal hitters made plate appearances in the first, but after that, Regina (16-16, 13-5 RVC) only had one inning in which more than the minimum came to bat - the only exception being the fourth when Gingerich hit the first batter she faced but then retired the next three.
The first batter of Game 1 reached on an error and came around to score. Then, True and Gingerich combined for seven strikeouts to silence Class 2A No. 8 Regina.
After allowing the Regina leadoff hitter to score in the second game, the Comets again shutdown the Regals’ offense. Although they did allow a second run in the sixth, the West Liberty bats were quite a bit more active.
“When our opponents score first we don’t really let it bother us,” Akers said, “because we know it’s kind of more of a drive for us to jump back on them, which we did.”
The Comets were held scoreless in all but two innings in the second contest. And their final time at the plate was the only inning in which they went down in order.
Perhaps the most exciting moment for the Comets - if not the most suspenseful - came in the bottom of the fifth inning of the second game when Gingerich drove a ball to deep center that got by the Regina centerfielder. The hit scored the two Comet runners that were already on, but Gingerich managed to round all the bases to score herself.
On the pitching side, the second game was a mirror image of the first. Isabelle True threw all seven innings in the closing game, allowing two runs on five hits while striking out seven, including the first two hitters in the deciding seventh.
“I think - just the idea that there was an expectation and it wasn’t happening - the kids pressed a little," Libby said. "But I knew that we were going to be just fine."
