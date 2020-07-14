Comets close door on Beaver comeback attempt

WELLMAN, Iowa — The West Liberty Comets had exactly who they wanted at the plate for what proved to be one of the biggest at-bats of the game Tuesday evening in Wellman.
West Liberty senior Will Esmoil came through with a two-RBI triple in the bottom of the fifth, part of a five-run inning that propelled the Comets to a 6-5 victory over River Valley Conference foe Wilton in the Class 2A District 9 semifinal.
“Will’s just a veteran,” West Liberty head coach Troy Wulf said. “That was his biggest hit of the year. He came up, stayed calm in the box and the moment wasn’t too big for him, which goes along with being a senior.”
Esmoil was behind in the count 0-2 when he came through with the extra-base hit.
“The first pitch was a strike right down the middle,” said Esmoil. “I knew I should’ve swung, but then I got the same pitch and took it to right-center.
“I didn’t want to be done today.”
That senior leadership certainly didn’t hurt any, as West Liberty came in with three seniors — Esmoil, Talen Dengler and Race Oepping — all having played big roles for the Comets in the past. Wilton’s roster, conversely, had just one senior — Patrick Barszczewski — and no player who saw significant varsity playing time on past teams.
The Comets went into the bottom of the fifth with the top of their lineup due up. Lake Newton singled and would circle the bases to score during the next at-bat when sophomore Caleb Wulf laid down a bunt and the throw to first got away from the Wilton defense.
Newton drove in junior Chance Thrasher in the second to give West Liberty their first run of the game.
Esmoil’s run-producing drive scored Caleb Wulf and Dengler. Freshman Drake Collins followed Esmoil with an RBI hit of his own.
Collins was then driven in by fellow freshman Collin Cassady to round out the Comet scoring. Cassady, the number nine hitter in the Comet lineup, finished 2-for-3 on the night with an RBI.
Dengler, Esmoil and Newton all had two hits, accounting for six of the Comets’ 10 hits and half of their runs scored.
Caleb Wulf started on the mound for West Liberty (8-5) and was excellent through five. Wilton (5-8) scored once on two hits before the sophomore pitcher lost command a bit and gave way to Dengler in relief. The two combined to give up just four hits. However, the Comet pitchers put nine Beaver batters aboard via walk or hit-by-pitch.
“I was starting to struggle a little at the end,” said Caleb Wulf, who struck out eight and received the win. “I was getting a little tired, but I did my best to push through because I didn’t want this to be (our seniors’) last game. … I think this game will give us a lot of momentum going forward.”
“We played pretty well defensively," Troy Wulf said. "We had a miscue early on a bunt, we didn’t cover it properly, and Caleb got a little tired … (but) overall we did a good job and Talen did a great job coming in and cleaning it up and really slamming the door (on Wilton) in the seventh.”
In the Beavers’ four-run sixth, five runners reached on a free pass by West Liberty pitchers.
Gage Hagen, Chase Garvin and Caleb Sawvell drove in Beaver runs in the inning. Wilton, however, came up a run short of tying the game and went down in order in the seventh to end it.
Hagen was the only Beaver with multiple hits on the night, going 2-for-4 with a pair of base hits, an RBI and a stolen base out of the leadoff spot.
West Liberty advances to the district final, which will be played in Wellan on Saturday night at 7 p.m. The Comets get the winner of Mid-Prairie and West Branch, the game that followed them Tuesday night.
“For some reason we like to play close games,” Troy Wulf said of his team’s sixth one-run game this season, “and that one wasn’t any different.”
