Comets close door on Beaver comeback attempt

The Comets went into the bottom of the fifth with the top of their lineup due up. Lake Newton singled and would circle the bases to score during the next at-bat when sophomore Caleb Wulf laid down a bunt and the throw to first got away from the Wilton defense.

Newton drove in junior Chance Thrasher in the second to give West Liberty their first run of the game.

Esmoil’s run-producing drive scored Caleb Wulf and Dengler. Freshman Drake Collins followed Esmoil with an RBI hit of his own.

Collins was then driven in by fellow freshman Collin Cassady to round out the Comet scoring. Cassady, the number nine hitter in the Comet lineup, finished 2-for-3 on the night with an RBI.

Dengler, Esmoil and Newton all had two hits, accounting for six of the Comets’ 10 hits and half of their runs scored.

Caleb Wulf started on the mound for West Liberty (8-5) and was excellent through five. Wilton (5-8) scored once on two hits before the sophomore pitcher lost command a bit and gave way to Dengler in relief. The two combined to give up just four hits. However, the Comet pitchers put nine Beaver batters aboard via walk or hit-by-pitch.