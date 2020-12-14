Comets come out on top against Muskies, Spartans

The other Muskie star, Tim Nimely, received a forfeit against the Comets, but scored a fall of the Spartans' Aiden Thoene, needing just a minute-and-a-half.

For Kane, having both wrestlers healthy and wrestling in the early portion of the season is a win in itself.

Deseh wasn't able to wrestle last season until around Christmas, so even Muscatine's delayed start to the season still puts the Muskie heavyweight ahead of where he was last season.

And Nimely, who wrestles at 170, battled injuries through the football season, but has looked sharp in the early going.

"For both of those guys, it's good for them to be on the mat," said Kane. "We got the ball rolling. I'm excited about what's to come, but the work is still in front of us."

Both the Muscatine seniors are ranked in the top five in their weight classes in 3A.

For West Liberty, 220-pounder Kobe Simon looked every bit the top-ranked wrestler he is.

Simon won both of his matches by pin. Defeating PV's Luke Vonderhaar in 3:02 and Muscatine's Nathan Beatty a few seconds sooner during their match.