Comets come out on top against Muskies, Spartans

WEST LIBERTY — The West Liberty wrestling team, a Class 2A squad, has never backed down from competition against bigger schools.
Although the Comets have seen some talented wrestlers graduate the past few years, an experience the team goes through on an annual basis, it didn't stop the team from not only scheduling, but beating a couple of Class 3A schools on Monday night.
West Liberty defended its home turf by beating Pleasant Valley 44-34, then defeated Muscatine 45-18. In the other match, the Spartans scored a 45-33 victory over the Muskies.
For Muscatine, there were certainly some bright spots, however, despite dropping both duals.
"We have a lot of adjustment to make," Muscatine coach Joe Kane said. "We have to built our conditioning. We still have guys getting down to the weight they're going to wrestle at. We know we have a long way to go and build on what happened tonight. It was a good place to start, but definitely leaving here with a lot of notes and a lot of things to work on.
"We haven't competed since last season, so it's been a while. There were some good things. But for us, it's just about plowing forward."
Muskies heavyweight Togeh Deseh won both of his matches, both by pin.
Deseh put PV's Aiden Kilstrom on his back in under a minute. In his final match, Deseh pinned Quintyn Rocha of West Liberty in just under three minutes.
The other Muskie star, Tim Nimely, received a forfeit against the Comets, but scored a fall of the Spartans' Aiden Thoene, needing just a minute-and-a-half.
For Kane, having both wrestlers healthy and wrestling in the early portion of the season is a win in itself.
Deseh wasn't able to wrestle last season until around Christmas, so even Muscatine's delayed start to the season still puts the Muskie heavyweight ahead of where he was last season.
And Nimely, who wrestles at 170, battled injuries through the football season, but has looked sharp in the early going.
"For both of those guys, it's good for them to be on the mat," said Kane. "We got the ball rolling. I'm excited about what's to come, but the work is still in front of us."
Both the Muscatine seniors are ranked in the top five in their weight classes in 3A.
For West Liberty, 220-pounder Kobe Simon looked every bit the top-ranked wrestler he is.
Simon won both of his matches by pin. Defeating PV's Luke Vonderhaar in 3:02 and Muscatine's Nathan Beatty a few seconds sooner during their match.
"I'm grinding every day, trying to keep my cardio up," said Simon. "We got a late start, so everyone was kind of sluggish at the beginning, but as we get going, I believe our coaches will get us going."
A state runner-up last season, the senior feels better this year.
"My strength is up for sure," Simon said. "And I can get into my shots quicker. I feel good so far."
Alex Beaver, a senior ranked seventh at 126 for the Comets, scored a 15-0 technical fall against the Spartans' Troy Banian. Beaver then pinned Garrett Head of Muscatine in 3:43.
"Anytime we can beat two 3A teams, that's a big deal for us," West Liberty head coach Ian Alke said. "We still had some kids hurt or sick, but that just goes with the territory with the way the year is going. But we just need to overcome the adversity and overcome. It was Senior Night, we wrestled for the senior class ... We wrestled well.
"The kids are getting in better shape every time they step on the mat. We loaded our schedule, because we don't know where the season will go."
