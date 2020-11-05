Comets confident coming off another crazy win

WEST LIBERTY, Iowa — As dire as the West Liberty Comets’ situation looked last Friday, Kobe Simon knew as soon as the ball was snapped he was going to have a chance to make one of the biggest plays of his football career.
“I told the guys after the game I could probably coach another 40 years and not see another ending like that,” Comet head coach Jason Iske said.
Following a timeout, Simon blocked the 39-yard Williamsburg field goal attempt that Lake Newton ended up taking the opposite way for a game-winning Comet touchdown to break a 14-14 tie as time expired. The win moved the Comets into the quarterfinals, with West Liberty traveling to Camanche in Class 2A Pod C to take on the Indians.
“(During the timeout), we talked about shooting the B gap behind JD (Seering),” the 6-foot-4, 240-pound Simon said. “Right when (Williamsburg) snapped it, I came off the ball and don’t even think I got touched. Then I just stuck my arm out and the ball hit me.
“I was in shock … when Lake was running and there were no whistles, I just started jumping up and down.”
West Liberty turns its focus to Camanche. Kickoff for the game is slated for 7 p.m. at Camanche High School today, the winner moving on to the 2A semifinals at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
Camanche (8-1) beat Tipton in the Round of 16, 35-29.
The Comets (6-2) and Indians played earlier this season, on Sept. 25, and ended with Camanche scoring points in each of the first three quarters en route to a 20-0 shutout win.
Senior running back Cade Everson ran for 130 yards and a touchdown on 24 attempts the first time around. Junior quarterback Mike Delzell threw for 85 yards and connected with junior wide receiver Tucker Dickherber for another Camanche score.
For the season, Delzell has thrown for 1,818 yards with 18 touchdowns against five interceptions while Everson leads the ground attack with 1,323 rushing yards on 162 attempts and 16 scores.
But this isn’t the same West Liberty.
Not only has this year’s team steadily improved throughout the campaign, but slow starts followed by playoff runs have become the calling card of the "Cardiac Comets."
“It’s a combination of some things,” Iske said. “First of all, you have to have the talent. We’ve got some talented and resilient kids for sure. They definitely understand the sense of urgency. It just seems like every year, we have guys we have to work into the lineup. For whatever reason, it just seems to take us a little while to get going.”
Last season, West Liberty blocked an extra-point against Tipton to reach the playoffs via 14-13 win in the regular-season finale. The game before that, the Comets got a two-point conversion in overtime to beat Camanche 21-19.
This year, a 26-20 overtime win was needed to get the Comets past Mount Vernon in the second round.
That Mount Vernon team handed Camanche its only loss back in the season opener, 27-14.
West Liberty heads into Camanche with Simon and the defense riding a stretch in which an opponent hasn’t scored over 20 points on the Comets since Maquoketa scored 27 on Sept. 11.
And junior running back Jahsiah Galvan has put together an impressive season to lead the West Liberty offense. Galvan has gained 1,603 yards of total offense on 178 carries and six receptions. Those touches have also produced 13 touchdowns.
“We’re like a family.” Galvan said. “I’ve known so many of these guys my entire life, it means a lot to come this far.”
None of Galvan's touchdowns were more important than the 26-yard reception on fourth and long with under two minutes against Williamsburg when junior quarterback Caleb Wulf rolled right and did a remarkable job evading a couple would-be Raider tacklers to find an open Galvan, who proceeded to bulldoze his way into the end zone.
“We were on our last breath facing a fourth and 11,” Iske said. “Caleb and Jahsiah made a play. Players making plays, that’s what it’s all about. … As coaches, we’d rather win a little more comfortably, but there’s just something about these guys. At the end of the game, they just seem to rise up.”
That score set up the game-tying point after by Bryan Martinez.
“After one week, you focus on the next week and hope to catch a hot streak, and that’s what we’ve been doing,” Simon said. “You keep rolling, and that’s what we’ve been doing. We come together during the playoffs and play with heart.”
