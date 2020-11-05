Comets confident coming off another crazy win

The Comets (6-2) and Indians played earlier this season, on Sept. 25, and ended with Camanche scoring points in each of the first three quarters en route to a 20-0 shutout win.

Senior running back Cade Everson ran for 130 yards and a touchdown on 24 attempts the first time around. Junior quarterback Mike Delzell threw for 85 yards and connected with junior wide receiver Tucker Dickherber for another Camanche score.

For the season, Delzell has thrown for 1,818 yards with 18 touchdowns against five interceptions while Everson leads the ground attack with 1,323 rushing yards on 162 attempts and 16 scores.

But this isn’t the same West Liberty.

Not only has this year’s team steadily improved throughout the campaign, but slow starts followed by playoff runs have become the calling card of the "Cardiac Comets."

“It’s a combination of some things,” Iske said. “First of all, you have to have the talent. We’ve got some talented and resilient kids for sure. They definitely understand the sense of urgency. It just seems like every year, we have guys we have to work into the lineup. For whatever reason, it just seems to take us a little while to get going.”