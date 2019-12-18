West Liberty senior Austyn Crees signed her official commitment to play softball at Kirkwood Community College next season.
Crees plays catcher and hit cleanup for the Comets' last season. The team placed third at the Class 3A state tournament to cap off last season, one in which Crees hit for a .462 average with a .573 on-base percentage and .785 slugging.
As a junior, Crees led the Comets in doubles (with 10) and runs batted in (34). She also drew a team-leading 22 walks and tied for second on the team with 35 runs scored. She also showed some versatility on the base paths, going 14 of 15 on stolen base attempts.
"Austyn's softball ability is superb," West Liberty head coach Chad Libby said. "Her catching kept teams from taking extra bases and her hitting ability was something other coaches needed to address in the way they pitched to her.
"She exemplifies all that coaches hope for in a player. She's extremely hard-working with a positive attitude."
