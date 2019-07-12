WEST LIBERTY, Iowa — The West Liberty softball team boasts two Division I recruits, an all-stater in the circle and a catcher that made the River Valley Conference South Elite Team this season.
But it was eighth-grader Finley Hall who delivered the two biggest hits of the night as West Liberty rolled to a 13-1 home win over North Fayette Valley Friday in the Class 3A Region 6 semifinals. The Comets scored eight runs in the second inning on their way to a mercy-rule win in four.
“For an eighth-grader to bat second in our lineup is pretty astounding,” West Liberty coach Chad Libby said. “The reason we like her there is she’s a contact hitter and puts the ball in play. From the left side people are thinking she’s a slapper but no, Finley is a straight doubles hitter.”
West Liberty will play host to Class 3A No. 8 Anamosa Monday at 7 p.m. with a trip to Fort Dodge on the line. The Comets and Raiders split two regular season matchups, with the Raiders winning the most recent one 5-2 and the Comets taking the first 7-5.
With the fourth-ranked Comets leading 2-0 in the second inning Friday night and the bases loaded, Finley calmly stepped into the batters box and ripped a double into the right-center gap for a bases-clearing double. Then, in the fourth inning with a mercy-rule win in the works, Finley put the finishing touches on it with a shot to the same spot to score the game’s final run.
“Heading into the year, I was nervous because I didn’t even think I’d be on varsity, let alone starting,” Finley said. “My sister (Sailor Hall) got moved to second so I took her spot. It’s exceeded my expectations, for sure.”
It was the usual suspects who got the Comets (27-5) on the board early. Junior Haylee Lehman reached on a leadoff bunt and eventually scored on an RBI single from catcher Austyn Crees in the opening inning. The Comets scored another run off a dropped third strike to Janey Gingerich to take a 2-0 lead.
“It was the main priority,” freshman Ellen Carrow said of taking an early lead.
As it turns out, two runs would have been more than enough for Isabelle True, who struck out six in the circle, but the Comets exploded for eight in the second inning to put the game well out of reach.
“We knew it wasn’t a pitcher who was going to blow the ball past us,” Libby said of TigerHawk eighth-grader Reagan Wymer. “We were able to sit back and wait for our pitches. We weren’t really afraid of that strikeout pitch.”
The Comets loaded the bases with a pair of singles from Carrow and Lehman, as well as a walk from True to start the second inning. Finley Hall ripped a double for three of her team-high four RBIs to give West Liberty a 5-0 lead. An RBI single from senior Macy Akers and two-RBI singles from both Gingerich and Carrow extended the lead to 10-0.
“I think mostly it was our energy,” Carrow said. “Everyone was up and cheering and super excited.”
The Comets entered Friday’s game without much knowledge of the TigerHawks (22-13), but Libby did notice one thing in their statistics: They commit a lot of errors. So, West Liberty entered the night intent on putting the ball on the ground and making North Fayette field it.
The Comets finished the game with 12 hits and saw three batters reach on errors in the fourth inning to lead to Finley Hall’s hit to end clinch a berth in the regional finals.
Now, West Liberty is exactly where it hoped to be at the start of the season: In the regional finals and playing a home game.
The Comets have a chance for revenge against Anamosa less than two weeks removed from a game where Libby feels his team was far from its best.
“Our goal all season has been to get to this game and then Monday night play better than we did (Friday),” Libby said. “If we play our game, I feel pretty comfortable.”
