Just two seasons into her high school career, Macy Daufeldt already has made an indelible impact on West Liberty's volleyball program.
Daufeldt added another honor to her resume Monday.
The sophomore outside hitter was named first team all-state in Class 3A by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association.
A Drake volleyball recruit, Daufeldt averaged 4.79 kills per set with a .403 efficiency in leading West Liberty to the state tournament for the first time in four years. In two seasons, Daufeldt has amassed 787 kills and 448 digs.
Daufeldt's teammate, junior Martha Pace, was selected to the second team in 3A. Pace averaged 3.87 kills per set with a .419 efficiency.
The Comets were 31-8 and won a share of the River Valley Conference South Division regular season and followed with the tournament title.
Wilton's sophomore duo of Kelsey Drake and Ella Caffery made the third team in 2A.
Drake, a six-rotation standout, averaged 4.13 kills (.425 efficiency), 4.04 assists and 2.86 digs per set. She recorded a team-best 72 blocks.
Caffery tallied 5.3 assists, 3.3 kills and 2.7 digs per set along with 70 blocks and 44 service aces.
Drake and Caffery led Wilton to a 35-win season and a second straight trip to the state tournament.
