Not long after the West Liberty football team qualified for the Class 2A playoffs, fourth-year coach Jason Iske opened Hudl, a website to watch film, and found the Class 2A section where he could gather film on every team in the state.
The reason he did that was simple: He wanted to show the Comets they could play with anybody, including the top teams in the state.
“I told our players right when we made the playoffs ‘I watched these high ranked teams, and I’m not going to talk about the playoff or anything after this,” Iske recalls. “’I just want you guys to know there isn’t a team you can’t play with.’
“I wanted to make sure they were confident they could play with anybody.”
Certainly, the message was received as intended by West Liberty players.
“That’s a really big confidence booster,” senior quarterback Seth Feldman said. “He’s letting us know that we’re the real deal, and if we keep our minds right, we can beat anybody.”
West Liberty (7-3) has another chance to prove Iske right tonight when it travels to Van Horne to play at No. 4 Benton Community (9-1) in the quarterfinals. It marks the first time the Comets have appeared in the state quarterfinals since 1988, when they also made it to the semifinals in the Dome.
“That would be huge,” Feldman said of advancing to the Dome. “We haven’t made it since 1988. It’d be really big to do it senior year.”
Still, West Liberty has to go through a Benton Community team that rolled No. 10 Greene County, 45-20, one week ago and has won five consecutive games by 21 points or more.
For Benton, balance is key on both sides of the ball.
The Bobcats’ offense is led by running back Matt Davis, who has 1,666 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns, both ranking in the top three in Class 2A, on 185 carries. He averaged 16.5 yards per carry a week ago while pounding Greene County for 262 yards and three touchdowns.
“He’s a straight-line guy who runs hard,” Iske said of Davis. “If you give him a hole, he’s going to hit it and be gone. We have to do a good job of making sure we do our job, not getting ahead of ourselves and trying to do too much.
“If we can get a guy in the gap, we should be okay.”
They’re no slouch through the air, though, as Clay Krousie has 1,537 yards passing and 15 touchdowns on the season for the Bobcats. He targets a trio of receivers that Iske says have the ability to turn short passes into big plays. That, combined with Benton’s propensity of sending guys in motion and running read options that turn into run-pass options, has Iske preaching the importance of playing disciplined defense.
Benton’s defense poses yet another challenge for West Liberty, with a line nearly as formidable as Chariton’s. The Bobcats have 28 sacks on the season, third most in Class 2A.
But Feldman and playmakers such as Talen Dengler, Will Esmoil and Lake Newton will have more of a challenge against the Bobcats secondary compared to a week ago when Feldman passed for 218 yards and two touchdowns.
Benton is sixth in Class 2A with 14 interceptions, and Nathan Michels has the third most interceptions of any individual with five.
“They run man and zone so I’ll have to look out for that,” Feldman said. “I’ll have to make some reads before the snap, audible a little bit and see where that takes me.”
Still, that’s not to say the West Liberty passing attack can’t be effective. It’s gotten better seemingly every game this season.
“The chemistry has improved a lot between me and the receivers,” Feldman said. “We’ve been working a lot before practice and after practice on timing and routes. It’s been paying off lately.”
Iske acknowledged that his offense would have to be patient, take the big plays when they’re available and be willing to give the ball to punter AJ Lenz, who Iske said has been a “big x-factor” because of how he’s been able to flip field position.
If the Comets are able to do all of that while still playing sound on defense like they have all season, they believe they have what it takes to punch their ticket to the Dome.
“Last Friday I was pleased because we didn’t have a big celebration afterward,” Iske said. “That signifies beating Chariton wasn’t our goal. The kids know what we want and what we can do.
“We just have to go do it.”
