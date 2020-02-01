TIPTON, Iowa — Taking the River Valley Conference wrestling meet from the West Liberty Comets has proven to be a tall task.
Too tall, perhaps.
In the six-year history of the conference, only the Comets have won the conference team title.
And in four of those years, West Liberty's Will Esmoil has walked away the top wrestler in his weight class.
Saturday's RVC meet in Tipton was more of the same. West Liberty scored 211 points, narrowly escaping second-place Camanche (200.5). The home team Tipton came in third (165), with Wilton (158.5) and Anamosa (143) rounding out the top five. Durant took 13th with 24 points.
The Comets had four champions in Esmoil (at 160 pounds), Alex Beaver (113), Talen Dengler (138) and Kobe Simon (220). But taking the conference title this season took a mix of quality and quantity.
"We brought 13 guys, and we placed 12, so it took the entire team, every single person on the team scored points," West Liberty head coach Ian Alke said. "It was a complete team effort for us that won this tournament, and it came down to 220 and heavyweight, it was that close, so if it wasn't for each and every individual on this team, I don't think we win this tournament."
West Liberty 220-pounder didn't compete in the week leading up to the meet, but left no doubt he was healthy and ready for a run to state. The junior pinned his way through to a conference title.
Simon, whose season record sits at 33-0, wrestled three times but barely reached a full match-worth of mat time. Simon pinned his first opponent, sophomore Kodey Miles of Cascade, in 28 seconds, then senior Peyton McLane of Northeast in 2:46, before allowing Tipton senior Nile Schuett last 1:43 in the final before Simon put him down.
"It's a conference win," Simon said. "It boosts my motivation for sure. We were down coming into the last round, but everyone fought hard and we ended up coming away with our sixth-straight title. It feels pretty good."
Likewise, Esmoil (37-0) recorded three pins on Saturday. His shortest match, coincidentally, was in the championship bout against sophomore Cael Garvey of Mid-Prairie, where Garvey was pinned in 41 seconds.
In a bit of a surprise, Durant sophomore Ethan Gast (24-7) advanced all the way to the 120-pound championship match before getting pinned by senior Ben Vogel of Camanche at the 4:53 mark of the match.
Wilton made away with one winner, Coy Baker at 182. In the Beaver senior's three matches, he obtained two pins and a 15-3 major decision over Cory Allen, a senior from Mid-Prairie.
By winning the RVC tournament, Baker improved his season record to 33-1. Even as he was a little under the weather leading up to the event.
"I came into the meet feeling sick a little bit, sore throat, headache. But I just went out there and wrestled my match," said Baker. "It feels great ... we've been working each other really hard in the room, pushing each other. It shows."
The Beavers had plenty of other solid finishes, such as junior Kael Brisker, who took second in the 126-pound division. Brisker's record is a noteworthy 33-4 after the meet.
But Brisker couldn't get by undefeated top-seed Aidan Noonan (33-0), junior from Cascade.
Noonan certainly had to work for it, however, toughing out a 3-1 decision over Brisker for first-place.
"Up and down the lineup, I thought we performed throughout the day," Wilton head coach Gabe Boorn said. "Our RVC is tough, we had some great matches today and tough competition. It's a wonderful way to gear up before the postseason."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.