Comets' Esmoil commits to be two-sport athlete at Coe College

West Liberty's Will Esmoil took his time choosing a college.
For good reason, it's an important step in one's life.
Thanks to his decision, however, Esmoil won't be facing another choice, between football and wrestling. Over the past weekend, he announced he will play both sports for Coe College next school year.
Esmoil is coming off an undefeated wrestling season in which he went 42-0 at the 152-pound level and captured his first state title after placing at state twice prior.
"I am very excited that (the recruiting process) is all over and can't wait to compete next fall," Esmoil said. "I'm glad I could I do both wrestling and football because they mean a lot to me.
"Coe felt like home. They were No. 1 by far because of the coaches and their understanding of the players."
For the football side, Esmoil was West Liberty's lead offensive weapon, rushing for 1,111 yards on 190 carries and 11 touchdowns in his first season as a full-time running back. He also had nine catches for 125 yards for a Comets team that finished 7-4 and fell a game shy of making it to the Class 2A state playoffs.
As a junior, Esmoil lined up at wide receiver, and finished with 24 catches for 304 yards and four touchdowns while chipping in 25 carries for 108 yards and a score.
He also had a huge impact defensively at linebacker. Esmoil had a team-best 88.5 total tackles as a junior. As a senior, teams tried to navigate around him, but still he contributed 78 total tackles, second to Gavin Chown's team-leading 78.5.
"Will just brought an attitude every day," West Liberty head football coach Jason Iske said. "(Wrestling at 152), he's pound-for-pound one of the toughest kids. Obviously he carried the ball a lot for us, but I think he was more valuable as a linebacker. When you have a guy that can shut down one side of the field at his size, that's pretty impressive. ... He can tackle low, he's a sure-tackler, and I'm sure wrestling carries over there.
"I think he's going to open some eyes with how good of a football player he really is."
At West Liberty, Esmoil has been a four-sport athlete. Beyond football and wrestling, he also plays baseball and has been a state-qualifier in track.
"Anybody who knows (Will), knows that he's just a four-sport athlete," Iske said. "Whatever sports he's doing at the time is his favorite sport."
