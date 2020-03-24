Comets' Esmoil commits to be two-sport athlete at Coe College

West Liberty's Will Esmoil took his time choosing a college.

For good reason, it's an important step in one's life.

Thanks to his decision, however, Esmoil won't be facing another choice, between football and wrestling. Over the past weekend, he announced he will play both sports for Coe College next school year.

Esmoil is coming off an undefeated wrestling season in which he went 42-0 at the 152-pound level and captured his first state title after placing at state twice prior.

"I am very excited that (the recruiting process) is all over and can't wait to compete next fall," Esmoil said. "I'm glad I could I do both wrestling and football because they mean a lot to me.

"Coe felt like home. They were No. 1 by far because of the coaches and their understanding of the players."

For the football side, Esmoil was West Liberty's lead offensive weapon, rushing for 1,111 yards on 190 carries and 11 touchdowns in his first season as a full-time running back. He also had nine catches for 125 yards for a Comets team that finished 7-4 and fell a game shy of making it to the Class 2A state playoffs.