Comets' Esmoil, Simon reach 2A state final

DES MOINES — Ever since Will Esmoil walked off the mat with a one-point loss in last year’s championship match, the West Liberty senior has been yearning for a chance at redemption.

His moment has arrived.

In a battle of 40-0 wrestlers, Esmoil decisioned Panorama’s Wyatt Appleseth 4-1 in a Class 2A 152-pound semifinal Friday night at Wells Fargo Arena.

“This has been on my mind since last year,” Esmoil said. “It feels pretty good to be here.

“Every single match here is like the state final. You’ve got to wrestle tough all the way through. I need more offense, ride tough on top and don’t give up any easy points.”

Less than 30 minutes later, teammate Kobe Simon joined him in the finals.

Simon doubled-up Clarinda’s Crew Howard in another bout between undefeated wrestlers, 6-3. The 220-pound Simon compiled two takedowns in the first period and then clinched the match with a reversal in the final 25 seconds.

“It is all mental toughness at this point,” Simon said. “How bad do you want it? I want this pretty bad. I worked my butt off to get here.”