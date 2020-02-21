Comets' Esmoil, Simon reach 2A state final

DES MOINES — Ever since Will Esmoil walked off the mat with a one-point loss in last year’s championship match, the West Liberty senior has been yearning for a chance at redemption.
His moment has arrived.
In a battle of 40-0 wrestlers, Esmoil decisioned Panorama’s Wyatt Appleseth 4-1 in a Class 2A 152-pound semifinal Friday night at Wells Fargo Arena.
“This has been on my mind since last year,” Esmoil said. “It feels pretty good to be here.
“Every single match here is like the state final. You’ve got to wrestle tough all the way through. I need more offense, ride tough on top and don’t give up any easy points.”
Less than 30 minutes later, teammate Kobe Simon joined him in the finals.
Simon doubled-up Clarinda’s Crew Howard in another bout between undefeated wrestlers, 6-3. The 220-pound Simon compiled two takedowns in the first period and then clinched the match with a reversal in the final 25 seconds.
“It is all mental toughness at this point,” Simon said. “How bad do you want it? I want this pretty bad. I worked my butt off to get here.”
Simon meets fellow unbeaten and three-time finalist Cody Fisher of Woodward-Granger in the final.
“It would mean everything (to finish it off),” Simon said. “You don’t just come this far to be second.”
Esmoil collected a takedown with 17 seconds left in the opening period.
“The first takedown is always big,” Esmoil said. “My dad and coaches always tell me the guy with the first takedown probably wins the match.”
Esmoil rode Appleseth out in the second period and then got a reversal in the third to lock up a 4-0 cushion.
He has a chance to join his brother, Bryce, as a state champion for West Liberty on Saturday. His opponent is second-ranked Jack Gaukel of Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
“It would feel pretty good to do this,” Esmoil said. “My name would be in the (West Liberty) wrestling room forever.”
The other area semifinalists didn’t fare as well.
Columbus/Winfield-Mount Union’s Lance Scorpil dropped a 15-5 match to Greene County’s McKinley Robbins at 106 pounds.
In Class 1A, Wilton’s Kael Brisker (126) and Coy Baker (182) lost semifinals as did Wapello’s Daniel Meeker (145).
Brisker fell to West Sioux’s Adam Allard by major decision. Allard (204-1 for his career) is vying to become the 28th four-time state champion in Iowa history Saturday.
Baker was pinned by Don Bosco’s Thomas Even in 45 seconds of his 182-pound semifinal.
Meeker, assured to be a four-time state place winner, lost an 11-6 decision to Underwood’s Nick Hamilton at 145 pounds.
“He was pretty strong,” Meeker said. “Coming into this tournament I knew I wasn't cutting much weight so people would be a lot stronger than me. He was pretty strong and he kept hitting that high crotch that I couldn't really stop. Toward the end of the match I figured him out and I started stopping it."
Scorpil, Brisker, Baker and Meeker can finish third with two wins in Saturday’s consolation semifinals and final.
“I have two matches left in my high school career,” Meeker said. “I’m going to give it everything I’ve got and see what I can do.”