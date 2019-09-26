MOUNT VERNON, Iowa -- As Mount Vernon junior Collin Swantz darted down the sideline, West Liberty senior Will Esmoil turned to the sideline and unbuttoned his chinstrap. The frustration was evident the moment he removed his helmet.
Just minutes earlier, the Comets were on the verge of taking their first lead of the game before a fumble by senior Gavin Chown. However, when Swantz crossed the goal-line on a 46-yard touchdown reception, the Mustangs’ put the Comets in a hole they couldn’t climb out of.
Mount Vernon scored the game’s final 17 points all, all of which came after Chown’s fumble, to hand West Liberty a 31-14 loss.
“It was just big plays,” West Liberty coach Jason Iske said. “It’s just attention to detail.”
The Comets crawled out of an early 14-0 hole with touchdowns in the second and third quarter and threatened to take their first lead after two powerful runs from Esmoil, who had 82 yards on 19 carries. Then, with just over nine minutes remaining, Chown was stripped.
Two plays later, Mount Vernon quarterback hit receiver Noah Erickson in stride for an 85-yard touchdown pass to take a 21-14 lead. Erickson finished the night with four receptions for 178 yards and two touchdowns, both of which were longer than 60 yards.
“That was a pretty obvious swing of momentum,” Iske said of the fumble. “We still had time and all of our playbook.
“We still felt confident.”
That confidence evaporated for the Comets (2-3, 0-1 Class 2A District 5) when Talen Dengler was stopped one yard short of the first down marker on a fourth and one. Mount Vernon (2-3, 1-0 Class 2A District 5) responded with a touchdown moments later for a 28-14 lead with 6:06 remaining.
“Our passing attack isn’t that great, so catching up at that point was tough for us.”
It appeared the Comets snatched momentum in the opening minutes when Mount Vernon fumbled a punt return and Chown scooped up the ball and walked into the endzone.
However, the play was called back due to an illegal procedure by West Liberty, and the Comets were forced to punt again. Then, on their first drive of the game, the Mustangs marched down the field and scored on a four-yard touchdown run by Trenton Pitlik, who had eight carries for 56 yards on that drive alone. The Comets’ run defense tightened up as the game went on, as he managed 131 yards on 32 carries, and just 31 yards after halftime.
The Mustangs converted two third downs and a fourth down on the drive to score eight minutes into the contest.
Meanwhile, the Comets’ offense stalled out once again on the next drive, as they punted after picking up one first down on a 15-yard run by Will Esmoil.
This time, Mount Vernon hurt West Liberty through the air, as quarterback Brady Kechum found Noah Erickson, who sprinted by the Comets’ defense on a vertical route, for a 62-yard touchdown.
In the blink of an eye, the Mustangs led the Comets 14-0 with 1:16 left in the opening period.
Facing a crucial third-down, Dengler found an open Esmoil, who took a screen pass 51 yards. Moments later, Esmoil had a 19-yard touchdown called back by holding, and the Comets were eventually stopped on downs.
However, the Comets didn’t flinch. West Liberty’s Brodie Kilburn intercepted Ketchum on third down to give the Comets the ball on the 17. Three plays later, Dengler delivered a 17-yard strike for a touchdown to Gavin Chown to pull West Liberty within 14-7 with 4:23 left in the half.
The Comets evened the scored with a four-yard rushing touchdown by Esmoil late in the third quarter. However, Mount Vernon scored 17 unanswered points to put the game away.
“All we can do from here on out is play the best we can,” Iske said.
Mount Vernon 31, West Liberty 14
Mount Vernon;14;0;0;17;--;31
West Liberty;0;7;7;0;--;14
Scoring plays
First quarter
MV: Trenton Pitlik 4 run (Cael Crawford kick good), 4:14
MV: Noah Erickson 62 pass from Brady Ketchum (Crawford kick), 1:16
Second quarter
WL: Gavin Chown 17 pass from Talen Dengler (Bryan Martinez-Zavala kick), 4:23
Third quarter
WL: Will Esmoil 4 run (Martinez-Zavala), 4:29
Fourth quarter
MV: Erickson 85 pass from Erickson (Crawford kick), 9:04
MV: Collin Swantz 46 pass from Ketchum (Crawford kick), 6:04
MV: Crawford 35 field goal, 0:56
Team statistics
MV;WL
First downs;10;9
Rushes-yards;36-145;38-118
Passing yards;240;128
Compt-Att-Int;9-14-1;9-17-0
Punts-avg;3-25;3-37.5
Fumbles-lost;1-0;2-1
Penalties-yards;10-105;7-50
Individual statistics
Rushing
Mount Vernon – Trenton Pitlik 32-131, Brady Ketchum 3-16, Zach Baker 1-(-2)
West Liberty – Will Esmoil 19-82, Gavin Chown 6-23, Kobe Simon 3-12. Talen Dengler 10-1
Passing
Mount Vernon – Ketchum 9-14-1, 240 yards
West Liberty – Dengler 9-15-0, 128 yards, Caleb Wulf 0-1, 0 yards, Esmoi 0-1, 0 yards
Receiving
Mount Vernon – Noah Erickson 4-178, Collin Swants 1-46, Baker 3-11, Sam Adams 1-5
West Liberty – Esmoil 1-51, Brodie Kilburn 3-43, Simon 2-19, Chown 1-17. Austin McMichael 1-0, Jahsiah Galvan-Batie 1-(-2)
