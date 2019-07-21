WEST LIBERTY, Iowa — The West Liberty Comets are grateful to be the first softball team in school history to make it to state, they just don’t want that to create a happy-to-be-there feeling when they take the field in Fort Dodge.
West Liberty (28-5), the No. 3 seed in Class 3A, opens at state with No. 6 Treynor (30-3) at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday at Iowa Central Field in Rogers Park in Fort Dodge. The winner will advance to play the winner of No. 2 Louisa-Muscatine and No. 7 Mount Vernon.
“(It's nice) to see that all the hard work the girls have put in this season has a reward to it," head coach Chad Libby said. "A lot of seasons you have teams that have worked hard and you feel like deserve to have an outcome like this, but it doesn’t always happen that way.
"So for us as coaches it’s nice to see that the hard work and the way they came together as a team has paid off with this trip to Fort Dodge and an opportunity to compete for a state championship.”
Though the two senior starters, Isabelle True and Macy Akers, play a vital role in the Comets’ success, the number of contributing underclassmen only furthers the idea that West Liberty’s recent success is more a sign of things to come than any sort of endpoint.
True leads the Comet pitching staff. She holds a tremendous 1.06 earned run average and a .151 opponent batting average against. Akers is one of West Liberty’s best hitters. At the plate she sports a .402 batting average, .509 on-base percentage and is tied for second-most RBIs on the squad with 25.
"I think this season we've grown to be like a family," said Akers. "It's been really meaningful to have so much trust in each other in the past and that we got here all together."
Both True and Akers were named to the River Valley Conference Elite team, along with teammates Haylee Lehman and Austyn Crees, both juniors. Sophomore Janey Gingerich and eighth-grader Finley Hall were also recognized as all-conference as part of the RVC South Division team and Brittney Harned as an honorable mention.
"The team has been amazing," Crees said. "Whenever someone gets down we're always there for each other."
But for head coach Chad Libby, the season has already been endlessly memorable. Especially since he’s had his daughter, Taylor — who will be a senior and member of the softball team at the University of Northern Colorado when school starts back up — in the Comet dugout with him all season long.
"The idea of working with my daughter was ideal," Chad Libby said, "she's got a significantly better pulse on the team having been a softball player and still playing at the (collegiate) level.
"I tell (Taylor) that the weaknesses that I have are the strengths that she has."
West Liberty, for good reason, believes it has something special. And a state championship would solidify all those beliefs.
"I think that whole 'First team in West Liberty history' and all of that is still around," Libby said, "but we've got kids that are ready to get to work and know that they want to go and win as many games as possible."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.