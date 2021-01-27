Comets' flow runs through Hall

WEST LIBERTY — When Matt Hoeppner took over the West Liberty girls basketball program a little over a year ago, he knew he inherited a talent-laden roster. He just wasn't quite sure how it would all flow.
But Sailor Hall made it obvious.
"Coming into last season, (Sailor) hadn't played point guard ever in her life," Hoeppner said. "But I threw her in there and off she went.
"We realized, 'Oh my God, she is a true point guard.'"
Hall, a multi-sport athlete at West Liberty, doesn't have the specifics of her future after high school planned out quite yet. She plans to look into playing college sports, perhaps softball, but her ability to scan the basketball court with a skilled eye may be a suiting quality in her future career.
"I want to be a dermatologist," Hall said. "So I'm going to have to go to medical school eventually, and I'm probably planning on majoring in biology. But no school picked out yet."
It's not just Hall's court vision, work ethic and attention to detail that made her a fit for the point guard spot in the Comet lineup, Hoeppner also needed a leader in that role, a distributor who had the respect of the rest of the team.
Hall's all-around game and overall affect on the Comets' success is what makes the junior guard this week's Prep of the Week.
The Comet point guard is averaging 4.7 assists per game, which isn't just a team high but leads the River Valley Conference South Division, just a tick better than West Branch senior Sasha Koenig (4.6), a Bradley commit.
Many of those assists end up in the hands of Hall's younger sister, sophomore Finley, who's averaging a team-best 17.5 points per game. Several others go to Drake volleyball recruit Macy Daufeldt, who's adding 13.8 points a game.
The elder Hall, however, can keep defenders on their feet on her own as well. Sailor checks in at third in scoring on the West Liberty roster at 13.5 points per contest. The junior also chips in around four rebounds and steals a game too.
Being able to produce for West Liberty with her younger sister only adds to the bond between Hall and her teammates.
"(Finley and I) have always played at different grade levels (until high school)," Sailor Hall said. "But being able to play with her, it's like we're almost the same player. We always know where each other is on the court, and we're always looking ahead for somebody. And having Macy on the court, I can always depend on her.
"It's about trust. I always know I can depend on someone (on the team) to pick me up if I'm having a bad day, or if someone else is, I know there's six or seven of us that can step in and be a leader and help them. We just know we have the confidence of each other behind us."
That on-court chemistry is also the product of shared off-court interests and experiences.
"I'd say 70% of the (girls on the JV and varsity teams) are also in FFA (Future Farmers of America)," Hall said. "Having that connection outside of sports as well, being genuine friends, really helps."
As for West Liberty basketball, it isn't just what happens when Hall is on the court, it's what happens -- or doesn't -- when the junior is off of it.
"The times over the season where she comes out of the game, we've struggled a little bit," said Hoeppner, now in his second year in West Liberty. "She's the catalyst to what we do.
"She's a team leader, she's a vocal leader, she's a captain and she's been a big part of the reason our 0-2 start -- against two phenomenal teams -- didn't hurt our confidence a bit."
Indeed, the Comets dropped their first two contests of the season against Bellevue and North Scott after receiving a No. 2 ranking in Class 3A.
But those losses have proven to be against quality opponents. In the most recent poll, Bellevue ranks sixth in 2A and North Scott sixth in 4A.
"We knew the first two games would be rough (after missing practice time)," Hall said. "But from there on, we were on a mission, we knew we could get better. I think we just work a little harder than we thought we could originally.
"We realized how important practice was and became more focused."
When it all comes together on the court, the Comets boast an athletic attack that's as aggressive on defense as they are balanced on offense.
The Comets have certainly proved capable of winning games on either end of the court. On Jan. 9, West Liberty beat Camanche in a game in which the Comets held a 40-6 halftime lead. The final ended up 61-22.
Two games later, West Liberty found victory against Mid-Prairie in a game where senior Janey Gingerich led the Comets with 19 points, but West Liberty had three other players (Sailor and Finley Hall along with Daufeldt) score 15 points each, leading to a 66-48 Comet win.
And after bouncing around the rankings following the rocky start and losing two weeks of practice time due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Comets have settled in at seventh in the 3A rankings.
Winners of eight of its last nine, West Liberty (8-3) takes on Monticello (11-5) at home tonight, a reminder that the Comets are now in position to make a run down the stretch not only to perhaps catch River Valley Conference South Division leader West Branch (9-1), but build on last season's regional championship appearance.
And building on success is exactly what Hall and several of her teammates have done at West Liberty. Most of the girls basketball roster has been to state in either volleyball, softball or both in recent years.
The cost for the Comets' winning ways comes in the form of being the team that opposing squads circle on the calendar. But Hall will do her part to have West Liberty ready.
"We've gone into games expecting teams to play zone or man defense, and they've played the opposite.
"It seems like everyone brings their best game against us."