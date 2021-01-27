Comets' flow runs through Hall

The Comet point guard is averaging 4.7 assists per game, which isn't just a team high but leads the River Valley Conference South Division, just a tick better than West Branch senior Sasha Koenig (4.6), a Bradley commit.

Many of those assists end up in the hands of Hall's younger sister, sophomore Finley, who's averaging a team-best 17.5 points per game. Several others go to Drake volleyball recruit Macy Daufeldt, who's adding 13.8 points a game.

The elder Hall, however, can keep defenders on their feet on her own as well. Sailor checks in at third in scoring on the West Liberty roster at 13.5 points per contest. The junior also chips in around four rebounds and steals a game too.

Being able to produce for West Liberty with her younger sister only adds to the bond between Hall and her teammates.

"(Finley and I) have always played at different grade levels (until high school)," Sailor Hall said. "But being able to play with her, it's like we're almost the same player. We always know where each other is on the court, and we're always looking ahead for somebody. And having Macy on the court, I can always depend on her.