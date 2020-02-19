Comets hang on for trip to regional final

“(The 3) was a little rough, honestly,” Lehman said. “I didn’t think it was going in, but I feel like it really pumped us up after that.”

The lead wouldn’t change hands again, thanks in part to Hall’s work from the charity stripe.

Hall finished with a game-high 22 points.

The Comet sophomore had 10 through the first three quarters but went 12-of-14 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter alone to help secure the victory for West Liberty. In total, Hall made 14 of 17 free throws.

“In practice, we stress (free throw shooting), that’s one of our main things,” Hall said. “We know if we have free throws on (the opponent), we can make a big impact on the game. I just stepped up to the line thinking, ‘This is for my team, this is for my school.”

Senior Austyn Crees ended with 13, while sophomore Macy Daufeldt and freshman Finley Hall, Sailor’s sister, each had 11 for the winning side.

West Liberty was up 30-23 with 3:23 remaining the second quarter, but didn’t score the remainder of the half to take a slim four-point lead into the intermission.