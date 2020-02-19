Comets hang on for trip to regional final

WEST LIBERTY, Iowa — The West Liberty’s girls basketball team may have gotten a little more competition than anticipated during Wednesday night’s Class 3A Region 6 semifinal.
But the least surprised of all was Comet head coach Matt Hoeppner.
“(Williamsburg) had injuries, they had kids come back, their record was not fair,” West Liberty head coach Matt Hoeppner said. “That was a very, very good basketball team. I knew it. I didn’t tell my kids that, but I knew it coming in.
“The biggest thing for us, we condition hard, and we talk about it being because of moments like this and (we) rose to the occasion.”
West Liberty was able to prevail by a final score of 63-55.
Although the game was tight throughout, West Liberty was able to keep a grip on the lead until Williamsburg senior Taylor Busch made a layup with 3:58 remaining in the fourth to let the Raiders go on top for the first time at 49-48.
But on the next trip down for the Comets, sophomore Sailor Hall converted two free throws to reclaim the lead.
After Williamsburg’s Teagen Schaefer made the back end of two free throws to tie it at 50, West Liberty senior Haylee Lehman drained a 3-pointer from the left corner — her only field goal of the game — to give the Comets the lead.
“(The 3) was a little rough, honestly,” Lehman said. “I didn’t think it was going in, but I feel like it really pumped us up after that.”
The lead wouldn’t change hands again, thanks in part to Hall’s work from the charity stripe.
Hall finished with a game-high 22 points.
The Comet sophomore had 10 through the first three quarters but went 12-of-14 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter alone to help secure the victory for West Liberty. In total, Hall made 14 of 17 free throws.
“In practice, we stress (free throw shooting), that’s one of our main things,” Hall said. “We know if we have free throws on (the opponent), we can make a big impact on the game. I just stepped up to the line thinking, ‘This is for my team, this is for my school.”
Senior Austyn Crees ended with 13, while sophomore Macy Daufeldt and freshman Finley Hall, Sailor’s sister, each had 11 for the winning side.
West Liberty was up 30-23 with 3:23 remaining the second quarter, but didn’t score the remainder of the half to take a slim four-point lead into the intermission.
In the third, the Comets achieved their biggest lead of the game, 10, with two minutes left in the third quarter. But as they did throughout, no matter what West Liberty threw at them, Williamsburg stormed back to make things quite tense.
The Comets (19-4) maintained a high level of defensive pressure throughout, which was a bit of a double-edged sword. They forced the Raiders (8-15) into 27 turnovers, but when Williamsburg was able to beak the press, they were able to covert some easy baskets to keep the Comet lead from getting beyond reach.
Despite giving up the lead for a brief time, though, West Liberty was able to make enough plays and free throws down the stretch to hold off a Raider comeback bid.
“We overcame a lot of adversity tonight,” Sailor Hall said. “Even if we had a small lead, we still came back and pushed through.”
West Liberty, who ended at No. 14 in the final Class 3A rankings, will play Saturday at 4 p.m. against No. 5 North Polk at 4 p.m. at Grinnell High School.
“It’s great to get the win,” Hoeppner said. “All year, we’ve said, ‘Let’s give ourselves a chance,’ and we did. So I’m going to stay up and watch some film tonight (on North Polk) and we’ll see what we can do.”