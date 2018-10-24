WEST LIBERTY, Iowa – There was always a strong belief among players and coaches that the West Liberty football team had enough talent on the roster to be a district champion and a playoff qualifier.
But the Comets didn’t just win a district title and advance to the playoffs; they did so in dominant fashion.
After starting 1-3 in non-district play, West Liberty won all five district games by an average score of 34.6 and gave up just 30 points in those five contests. That includes a 33-8 win over a 6-3 Tipton team to finish the regular season.
“I hope I don’t sound cocky, but yeah, this is what we expected,” West Liberty coach Jason Iske said. “This is what everybody expected from this team. I think we all knew what we had and who we had.”
Now, West Liberty would like nothing more than to extend that winning streak another week when it plays host to Chariton at 7 p.m. Friday.
“We’re expecting more out of ourselves,” senior Spencer Daufeldt said. “We’ve been known for our defense this year and that’s what we’re going to do (Friday).”
Even so, Daufeldt, who has 54.5 tackles and a team-high 14.5 for loss, didn’t expect the defense to reach this level.
“Coming into the season I knew we were going to be good after last season and having some returning talent,” Daufeldt said of the defense. “But we went over the limit. I think we exceeded expectations by far.”
Will Esmoil has been a big part of that just a year after not recording a tackle on the varsity team. The junior outside linebacker has a team-high 69.5 tackles as well as 11.5 tackles for loss. Add in Coy Ruess and his 44.5 tackles and Iske believes he has “two of the best outside linebackers in the state.”
“I’ve got to give a lot of props to our outside linebackers,” Iske said. “They do a great job of giving up their body and forcing things inside.
“That sets our run defense and is a big reason we’re doing so well in that department.”
Certainly, Chariton will put that to the test on Friday.
Dylan Cain has been one of the best running backs in the state this season, as he’s totaled 1,253 yards and 18 touchdowns on 204 carries to lead Chariton to an 8-1 record. Its only loss came in a 42-0 defeat to No. 1 PCM.
“We’re going to have to stop their running game,” Iske said. “They’re big up front and they like to shove the ball down your throat. You want to try to get them one dimensional, throwing the ball if you can.”
On the other side, West Liberty’s offense has scored 27 or more points in seven consecutive contests, but faces a major challenge from Chariton, which leads Class 2A with 32 solo sacks.
West Liberty will need its improving offensive line that allowed quarterback Seth Feldman to be sacked just three times in district play to rise to the occasion.
“We’ve had everybody on the line play different positions early in the year trying to get a feel for who fits where,” Iske said. “We think we’ve got a solid front now.”
The Comets know if they play their game Friday night that good things can happen just like they have for the past five weeks.
Last season, the Comets broke a four-year playoff drought but it was short-lived, as West Liberty was knocked out in the opening round by No. 2 Western Dubuque, 49-21.
They’re hoping to stick around a little while longer this time around.
“We have to go out there and play our game and hopefully make a little bit of a run this year,” Daufeldt said, “show everybody that West Liberty is able to compete with these teams that have had success in the past.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.