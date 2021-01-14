Comets' Kivi 'Couldn't imagine coaching anywhere else'

West Liberty's Shawn Kivi was surprised, to say the least, when he found out he had won the Iowa Football Coaches Association assistant coach of the year award for Class 2A.
"To tell you the truth, I didn't even know there was an award for assistant coaches," Kivi said. "I had no clue."
Coaching at his alma mater and getting to pay it forward is a source of endless fulfillment for the West Liberty alum, who also coaches his daughters at the junior high level in track and basketball.
"All of us (on the football staff) take a lot of pride in, whether it's with sports or not, helping the kids succeed and get on their path with whatever it may be," said Kivi. "We're all trying to leave it a better place for them than when we were there."
That's a feeling shared by the Comet staff, which is largely made up of West Liberty grads, led by Jason Iske.
"Coach Kivi has been everything," said Iske. "I don't think we'd be anywhere close to where we are right now as a program without him. Not only is he a good football mind and coach, but he's a good teacher and a good person. He's a guy all the kids respect, want to be around and like learning from."
Iske said the fact his staff is exactly where they want to be and not looking elsewhere for jobs to move up the coaching ladder is a major reason the Comets have steadily improved since Iske and Kivi transitioned from students to coaches.
"That's all part of what we have going on around here," said Iske. "All the assistants that we do have are on board 100% with what we have going on. I don't see any of them going anywhere or wanting to move on. We've all got the mindset that we all want to make West Liberty the best we can."
While there's a greater purpose and perspective at play, whatever Iske, Kivi and staff are doing seems to be working.
The Comets went 6-3 in 2020, falling a game short of making it back to the UNI-Dome for the Class 2A state semifinals, where West Liberty finished its 2018 season.
Kivi began coaching football shortly before Iske took over as head coach. Outside of when he took some time off from coaching, Kivi has been Iske's right-hand man. His total time on the West Liberty sidelines, to date, is just a few seasons shy of hitting the two-decade mark.
"Growing up in West Liberty, it's just home," said Kivi. "I couldn't imagine coaching anywhere else or with anybody else. Our staff is a pretty tight-knit group, we get along really well and have good working relationships."
The Comets fell on hard times during the 2014 and 2015 seasons, winning just one game over that span. Those two seasons resembled what the program looked like when most of the current staff took over.
But since, West Liberty has rattled off five straight winning seasons.
Iske and Kivi have been there for it all.
"When we started, we were coming off an 0-9 year, and the first year was 1-8," said Kivi, "and my wife (Sonia) was like, 'Why are you doing this?'
"But now, my family is as into it — if not more so — than I am."
Those lean years gave Kivi a source of perspective now that the Comets have found consistent success. But how far the program has come has also become a reminder of how much further the staff wants it go.
"I think coach Iske and I both knew it would take a minute (when we took over)," Kivi said. "But we also knew that once we got going, we could build something here, and I don't think we're nearly satisfied with where we're at and now we want to keep building it."
And for the Comets' staff, continuity and community is everything. While that may not specifically be what he's recognized for with the coaching award, but it's a big part of what won it for him.
"Without coach Kivi," Iske said, "it wouldn't be the same."