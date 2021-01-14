Comets' Kivi 'Couldn't imagine coaching anywhere else'

West Liberty's Shawn Kivi was surprised, to say the least, when he found out he had won the Iowa Football Coaches Association assistant coach of the year award for Class 2A.

"To tell you the truth, I didn't even know there was an award for assistant coaches," Kivi said. "I had no clue."

Coaching at his alma mater and getting to pay it forward is a source of endless fulfillment for the West Liberty alum, who also coaches his daughters at the junior high level in track and basketball.

"All of us (on the football staff) take a lot of pride in, whether it's with sports or not, helping the kids succeed and get on their path with whatever it may be," said Kivi. "We're all trying to leave it a better place for them than when we were there."

That's a feeling shared by the Comet staff, which is largely made up of West Liberty grads, led by Jason Iske.

"Coach Kivi has been everything," said Iske. "I don't think we'd be anywhere close to where we are right now as a program without him. Not only is he a good football mind and coach, but he's a good teacher and a good person. He's a guy all the kids respect, want to be around and like learning from."