The honors haven't stopped for what was the most successful West Liberty football team in 31 years.
Fresh off its first trip to the state semifinals and UNI-Dome since 1987, 16 West Liberty players earned all-district honors and nine of them made the first team.
Seth Feldman, Lake Newton, Brent Meyers, Spencer Daufeldt, Coy Ruess, Ely Gingerich and A.J. Lenz were all unanimous selections for the 8-4 Comets. Will Esmoil and Cobain Polman also joined them on the first-team.
Feldman finished the season with over 2,000 total yards (1,586 passing, 734 rushing) and 33 total touchdowns in his senior season for the Comets. Newton turned into the team's go-to receiver, as the junior totaled 609 yards and five touchdowns on 31 receptions.
Seniors Meyers and Daufeldt both made it as linemen, with Meyers on offense and Daufeldt on defense.
Daufeldt, who holds the school record for sacks, tackles for loss and fumble recoveries, totaled 70.5 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss and five sacks this season.
Ruess had 59 tackles and 13 tackles for loss from the outside linebacker position, while Ely Gingerich, who patrolled the secondary, had 32.5 tackles and one interception.
Lenz, who coach Jason Iske repeatably called an "x-factor" made the cut as a punter. He averaged 37.2 yards per punt and boomed a 63-yard punt this season.
Esmoil led the Comets with 88.5 tackles and also added 17.5 for loss from linebacker while Polman had 46.5 tackles and 12 tackles for loss as a defensive lineman.
Gabriel Melendez, Austin Beaver, Eben Bierman, Talen Dengler and Kobe Simon all made the second-team while Gavin Chown and Jahsiah Galvan both were honorable mention. Galvan, who is just a freshman, was moved up to varsity midway through the season and had one interception.
Louisa-Muscatine (3-6) had eight players make the all-district team, led by unanimous first-teamer Karson Cantrell. The senior made the team as a return man after averaging 21.1 yards per kick return and 17.5 yards per punt return.
Cantrell had 369 rushing yards and 180 receiving yards this season. He's joined on the team by junior quarterback Chase Kruse, who had 762 passing yards, 872 rushing yards and 16 total touchdowns this season.
Max McCulley, Cody Calvelage and Gabe Hayes all made second-team for the Falcons, while Brock Jeambey and Trey Wagner were honorable mention.
