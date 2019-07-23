FORT DODGE, Iowa — West Liberty had never been on this stage before. The first time the Comets stepped into Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge was to watch a pair of Class 3A quarterfinal matchups Monday night.
However, the Comets looked like seasoned veterans Tuesday afternoon.
Isabelle True tossed a no-hitter, and West Liberty racked up 10 hits in a 10-0 mercy-rule win over No. 6 seed Treynor in the Class 3A state quarterfinals. No. 3 seed West Liberty will take on No. 2 seed Louisa-Muscatine (34-4) in the state semifinals Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.
“A mercy-rule game is not something we expected,” West Liberty head coach Chad Libby said. “To be able to come out and hit the ball the way we did against an excellent pitcher, I’m pretty excited about that.”
Entering Tuesday’s game, Treynor pitcher Sydni Huisman had only surrendered six earned runs in 196 innings pitched. She was lit up for 10 earned runs by West Liberty (29-5) in the five-inning contest, which included a six-run fourth inning by the Comets in their first-ever state tournament game.
“I think when we’re having fun and we’re confident in each other the bats just get rolling,” True said.
Austyn Crees had hits in two plate appearances and walked in her third, and her RBI double scored the Comets’ first run in the third inning. They recorded 10 hits in the game, none bigger than a bases-clearing, three-RBI double by Isabel Morrison to blow the game open in the fourth inning.
“Each girl’s bat improved from the first at-bat to the second and the third,” Libby said. “The bloop hits turned into hard line drives in the gap and things were awesome for us.”
However, the game started with a missed chance and strikeouts in the first six outs for the Comets. Crees singled, UNI signee Macy Akers reached base on one of Cardinals' two errors in the game, and Janey Gingerich was intentionally walked to load the bases in the first inning.
Freshman Sailor Hall struck out to strand the bases loaded, but Libby said that set the tone that ‘We weren’t going to be overpowered.’
“Our captain Macy Akers told us that was a good inning,” Crees said. “We just needed to keep it going.”
West Liberty did that and then some.
The Comets scored three runs in the third inning to take a 3-0 lead, with the first coming off an RBI double by Crees to score Finley Hall, who reached base via walk.
“It just felt really good to get the team going in a good way,” Crees said.
Crees stole second base and advanced home on an Akers bunt and throwing error by Treynor (30-4). Moments later, Gingerich hit a shot through the infield to score Akers from second base.
Meanwhile, True continued to shut down the Treynor offense, showing a wide variety of pitches while doing so. Libby said the senior struggled with her rise ball in practice earlier in the week but had no doubt the state champion pitcher would deliver Tuesday.
Deliver, she did, as the Kirkwood signee recorded the 55th no-hitter in state-tournament history. She was perfect through 4 2/3 innings before Reagan Darrah reached on a West Liberty error.
“I was a little nervous but once we got the lead I felt so much better,” True said. “I was working the corners in and out and mixing everything up.”
The Comets blew it open in the fourth inning with four hits — all of which were extra-base hits — capped by a shot to left-center by Morrison to take a 9-0 lead.
“We got ourselves in trouble and got down in the count a little bit,” Treynor coach Kara Huisman said. “Once you get down in the count against a great team, and you’re not able to throw your movement and keep them off balance, they’re going to put good swings on things.”
In the fifth inning, Drake commit Haylee Lehman singled for her second hit of the game, stole two bases and scored on an RBI single by Finley Hall to end the game in five innings. Now, the Comets prepare for a semifinal showdown with True’s former team.
“We just want to keep the momentum going,” Libby said. “We’re so excited to go out and battle another great pitcher.”
